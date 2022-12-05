Annual Cocoa and Carols performance to start

YORK -- The York University Celebration Singers will perform their annual Cocoa and Carols program from December 8 through 11. This year’s show is “Christmas Memories: A Holiday Portrait.”

This family-friendly production will feature a collection of Christmas music with choreography and dialogue. Performances of the high-energy show will be held in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center (1026 East 10th Street) on the York University campus. Admission is $5 and includes cocoa and cookies.

Organizers say, “pull out the Christmas photo album and gather around as we follow a man reminiscing through his journey as a photographer. Each section of the show displays a different part of his photo album. It is a heartwarming celebration of all the memories made during this joyful season.”

Show director Amy Fraser, assistant professor of music, encourages attendees to reserve tickets early, as this show has sold out for the past several years. Reserve tickets for this sell-out show can be purchased at york.edu/boxoffice.

Performances on December 8, 9 and 10 will be at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, December 11, the performance will be at 2 p.m.

Seating begins 30 minutes prior to the performance. Patrons will be seated at tables during the performance and will enjoy complimentary cocoa and cookies.

The show will feature talented students performing a variety of solo and ensemble numbers, including beloved Christmas favorites. The cast includes Laura-Kate Eckhart, Ross Fraser, Alexis Gibbons, Ashlee Jimmerson, Bruce Johnson, Leah Lane-Embray, Drew Lugafet, Allison Myers, Mallory Myers, Kinzie Norton, Maryn Phillips, Jordan Strong, Gracie Torstensen, Simeon Tremaine, Abigail Zaiger and Elizabeth Zaiger.

Jimmerson also assistant directs and is the choreographer.

Fraser wishes to acknowledge Cocoa and Carols’ corporate sponsor Cornerstone Bank “for their tremendous support of the arts at York University.”