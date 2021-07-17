Annsley Vernon makes National Finals Rodeo field

YORK – Annsley Vernon has her eye set on a life richly filled with her beloved rodeo.
A rider since getting her first horse, Frosty, at age 7 in Texas, Vernon, now 16, has parlayed hard work, passion for rodeo and years of practice and competitive runs into a berth in the National High School Finals Rodeo this week in Lincoln.
Goat tying is the event she will compete in on the Lancaster Event Center grounds at 7 p.m. Tuesday and again at 9 a.m. Thursday. She has also competed in barrel racing, breakaway roping, pole bending and team roping.
Vernon qualified by finishing in the top four at the Kansas High School Finals Rodeo. For a resident of York, Kansas rodeos are more accessible – and at least as competitive if not more so – than those in Nebraska where, excepting a regular-season rodeo at Madison and the state finals in Hastings, high school events take place miles and miles away, mostly deep in the state’s distant sandhills.
She is already cashing paychecks in team roping, her favorite event. On the Cinch Team Roping Championship circuit, Vernon pocketed $21,130 last year and was the champion top money-winning female header.
“There are several circuits,” in which she competes on her year-round rodeo schedule, she said, of which Cinch is just one.
Rodeo is markedly different from more typical prep and collegiate sports for the fact it is not sanctioned by high school associations, such as the NSAA in Nebraska, nor NCAA and others at the college level. Rodeo sanctions its own events and permits athletes to win money while retaining high school and college eligibility.
Those unfamiliar with high school goat tying might visualize the female equivalent of throwing and tying a calf like the men do. A goat is staked on a length of lead rope staked in the center of the arena and held still by an attendant as the contestant races through a gate toward the animal, breaking an invisible beam and starting the clock as she does.
Clinging to the side of the horse, one hand on the saddle horn and a foot in one stirrup, the tie string clenched in her teeth (see photo), Vernon must choose the precise moment to leap from the horse at a dead run while the animal races away. Next is to chase down the goat, grasp it by the front leg and flank of the hind leg on the off side, lift and plant the goat in the dirt, kneel, gather three legs, tie them tight and throw her hands high to stop the clock. If the goat remains immobile for the required number of seconds the judge dips his flag and the time becomes official.
Obviously, the faster she gets all this done the better. How fast? Vernon said her career best is a blazing 7.2 seconds.
However, she predicts that won’t get it done this week with a world championship on the line.
“I look for low 6s” in Lincoln at best, she said. “We’ll be lucky to see a 5.”
The goal is to be fast enough on her runs Tuesday and Thursday that, when added together, they will get her into the field for the short go (go-around) Saturday evening. Typically the top 15 or so advance to the short go from which the 2021 World Champion high school goat tier will be crowned. It’s the same for all the other events from steer wrestling to saddle broncs and bulls to barrels.
One of her other events, breakaway roping, replicates the head catch in boys’ tie down roping. The ladies do not leap off and muscle a calf for obvious reasons. When the loop finds the neck of the running calf and stretches tight, a section of fragile material that secures rope to the saddle horn breaks away and the run is recorded. A good time for Vernon is about 6 seconds.
How can these kids win ‘world’ championship saddles and buckles in middle-of-nowhere Nebraska? It’s because, in addition to the top four in each of 44 state finals, contestants come from five provinces in Canada, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand forming an army in excess of 1500 young ropers and riders.
Curious how a kid from Australia, Mexico or New Zealand transports his or her horse to the rural reaches of middle America? Actually, they don’t. Vernon said international contestants arrange to rent a top horse when they get here.
“I probably should have done that” with her own mount, she reflected. “Those horses rent for a lot of money.”
Goat tying is exciting but, “Other than college you can’t really go anywhere and do it” because the event does not exist at the pro rodeo level. Team roping, as Vernon’s Cinch earnings prove, is quite another matter. Listening to her talk it soon becomes clear; team roping is where Vernon’s passion runs most deep.
“Being a team roper” at the top pro level “is a big dream of mine,” she said. “There are not a lot of girls” in team roping, she said, then smiled and admitted “I like to beat all the boys.”
She also dreams of being “the first female header in the NFR (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s annual National Finals Rodeo).
In some of her circuit events, she explained, a blind draw is used to match headers with heelers and she relishes that.
“You back in the box,” look over at a grown man heeler on the other side of the chute,” she said, and can almost hear him thinking, ‘Come on! I’m roping with a little girl?’ With a mischievous sparkle in her eyes she said, in obvious understatement, “I like to prove ‘em wrong.”
No matter the outcome, this will absolutely not be Vernon’s last pursuit of rodeo championships. It may be another matter, however, for faithful Goldie, now 22 years old.
“This might be her last premier,” she said. “I have a couple young horses I am working with now,” in anticipation of Goldie’s inevitable retirement. “I am also teaching young kids” in the York area “to rope and ride,” she added. “I like helping people out.”
Following high school, Vernon has several potential paths in mind to follow. Ultimately, she wants to become a chiropractor for both humans and horses … and keep right on ropin’ of course.
“I had a barrel horse that I took to a chiropractor,” she related, recounting what for her was a profound experience. “It changed the whole demeanor of the horse” by treating it with, in this case, acupuncture techniques.
A chiropractor who could ride, rope and use her skills in a rodeo lifestyle to treat humans and horses alike describes Vernon’s vision of herself one day. It would be a fool’s wager to bet against her.