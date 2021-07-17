Annsley Vernon makes National Finals Rodeo field

Those unfamiliar with high school goat tying might visualize the female equivalent of throwing and tying a calf like the men do. A goat is staked on a length of lead rope staked in the center of the arena and held still by an attendant as the contestant races through a gate toward the animal, breaking an invisible beam and starting the clock as she does.

Clinging to the side of the horse, one hand on the saddle horn and a foot in one stirrup, the tie string clenched in her teeth (see photo), Vernon must choose the precise moment to leap from the horse at a dead run while the animal races away. Next is to chase down the goat, grasp it by the front leg and flank of the hind leg on the off side, lift and plant the goat in the dirt, kneel, gather three legs, tie them tight and throw her hands high to stop the clock. If the goat remains immobile for the required number of seconds the judge dips his flag and the time becomes official.

Obviously, the faster she gets all this done the better. How fast? Vernon said her career best is a blazing 7.2 seconds.

However, she predicts that won’t get it done this week with a world championship on the line.

“I look for low 6s” in Lincoln at best, she said. “We’ll be lucky to see a 5.”