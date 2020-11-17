 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annexation request to be added to city council agenda
0 comments

Annexation request to be added to city council agenda

{{featured_button_text}}
City Stock

YORK – Tuesday afternoon, the city offices notified the YNT that there has been an addition to the council meeting's agenda for Thursday.

This will be a request from Stephen Postier to have his property annexed into the city.

The city council will also consider a proclamation regarding Small Business Saturday.

The proclamation notes that Nov. 28 marks Small Business Saturday in the United States, “to promote shopping and conducting business at local retail and service locations. And the City of York supports the York Chamber of Commerce in their continuous efforts to promote local businesses. It is fitting and proper to officially recognize Small Business Saturday in York” on that Saturday.

It also says the council and mayor are urging all citizens to shop locally.

Also on Thursday night’s agenda will be the consideration of a solar facilities lease agreement between the city and Solar Bundle Two LLC. This is for the establishment of the solar field that is being planned for the future, which will provide electricity locally on landfill land.

The council will also consider the final plat for Shadow Brook Addition.

The meeting will be held in the council chambers on Thursday night, at 7 p.m. Masks are now required in all city facilities, so those in attendance are required to do so.

In other business as well, city officials say tree branches are still be accepted, for free, at the landfill, through Saturday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News