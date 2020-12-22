Annexation of property into city limits approved

YORK – The annexation of Steve Postier’s residential/business property, into city limits, has been approved by the York City Council.
Postier was elected to a city council seat in the General Election. It was an extremely close race with Vicki Northrop receiving just one vote less than Postier, which was confirmed after a recount of ballots took place a week after the election.
Right after the recount was completed, Postier filed his request for annexation.
However, it didn’t come soon enough as it was determined by the city attorney that the annexation ordinance would have to go through three separate readings (at three separate meetings) by the city council before a vote could be taken.
So on Dec. 3, when the oath of office was administered for the newly-elected city officials, Postier could not participate because the ordinance had not gotten its three readings and he was not a resident of the city of York.
That council seat was declared vacant and during the council’s recent meeting, Tony North was appointed to fulfill that council seat for the next four years.
Also at the council’s most recent meeting, Postier’s annexation ordinance received its third reading.
No one from the public, except for Postier, spoke to the matter at the final reading.
“I am asking the council to approve this,” Postier said. “My intent is to annex in so there are no further misunderstandings with my intention to represent the citizens of York.”
The council voted in favor of annexation.
Postier said in earlier meetings that he believed he could file to run for the office and then ask for annexation later. Postier referred to a past situation where a city council member filed to run for office, was later annexed in and was sworn in. However, the difference in the other situation, as discussed in prior council meetings, was that the other council member was a resident of the city of York when he filed; during the election cycle he moved to a property that was partially in city limits and asked for complete annexation prior to being sworn in.
Postier also said during prior council meetings that he believed the oath of office would be held in late January, not early December.