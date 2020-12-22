Annexation of property into city limits approved

YORK – The annexation of Steve Postier’s residential/business property, into city limits, has been approved by the York City Council.

Postier was elected to a city council seat in the General Election. It was an extremely close race with Vicki Northrop receiving just one vote less than Postier, which was confirmed after a recount of ballots took place a week after the election.

Right after the recount was completed, Postier filed his request for annexation.

However, it didn’t come soon enough as it was determined by the city attorney that the annexation ordinance would have to go through three separate readings (at three separate meetings) by the city council before a vote could be taken.

So on Dec. 3, when the oath of office was administered for the newly-elected city officials, Postier could not participate because the ordinance had not gotten its three readings and he was not a resident of the city of York.

That council seat was declared vacant and during the council’s recent meeting, Tony North was appointed to fulfill that council seat for the next four years.

Also at the council’s most recent meeting, Postier’s annexation ordinance received its third reading.