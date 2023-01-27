Anna Bemis Palmer Museum opens new winter exhibits

YORK -- The Anna Bemis Palmer Museum now has new, historical exhibits up for guests to pursue featuring ancient artifacts and documented history.

Overseer Genevieve Tonniges said she has lofty goals during this transition period of organizing, cataloging, and showing the historical gems.

“We now have open hours and people can come in, look at the exhibit, and I can come in and do the things I need to do,” said Tonniges. “Having a person here regularly is a huge step in the right direction that we didn’t have this summer. If everyone knows the museum is going to be open Tuesday nights, Wednesday nights, or whatever it is, they’re hopefully going to keep that in mind and come see us.”

Tonniges has spent the winter hours, picking away at stacks of boxes that lay in the lower level of the temporary Anna Bemis Palmer Archive and Classroom that sits on Grant Avenue. Tonniges shared that it is not an easy process of sorting, organizing, marking, and brushing off the dust of the antiques.

“When we were looking at the project last May, it was just a basement full of boxes and it was hard to see what things could become, but now that vision for the future is more clear and we know what we are going to do,” said Tonniges.

The main focus of the Anna Bemis Palmer Museum is to tell the story of Anna Palmer and preserve the rich history of York County.

“Anna Palmer loved her community,” said Tonniges. “She loved the preservation of York’s history and a lot of that history is about the citizens in York. We really want to create a cohesive story that sets us apart from other museums in the state that share the same pioneer story because a lot of them are. Our story is different. Our exhibits are less about major events that have happened in York, and more about what the citizens of York have accomplished anywhere in the world.”

This month, the museum is featuring items from York native, Colonel Orlando Palmer who was a veteran who served both in the Spanish American World and WWI. Palmer served as a Rough Rider under 26th President Theodore Roosevelt. Even though Palmer did not spend many of his years in York, Tonniges said it is really important to her to feature what York natives have accomplished both inside and outside of York.

The public can expect rotating exhibits throughout the year. Larger exhibits will be changed out every two to three months and smaller exhibits will be changed out every three to four weeks.

Tonniges said, “Schools and daycares can contact me to set up appointments for field trips where I can bring out specific things they want to see. The great thing about not having a permanent space is having that flexibility. If a class wants me to bring out old school supplies or an old typewriter, I can pull them out. I might even visit some schools and bring Anna Palmer’s story to the classrooms.”

Education is key to getting people through the door, said Tonniges. Tonniges and York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts are planning to launch a Lunch and Learn program where the public is invited to come to the museum over the lunch hour and talk about a couple of historical pieces on display. Additionally, they are inviting anyone in the public to bring in their old family photos to scan and display on their flat screen TV in the upper level.

Tonniges said, “We want all of the photos. We want photos of your grandpa in his Ford Model T and we want photos of your parents on the farm. This is a really cool way to get everyone involved with the museum without everyone having to donate their stuff. This is what this museum is all about. One woman wanted to share her family’s history, she had the means to do so, and she made it happen. This will allow other people to share that same pride.”

The only caveat of bringing in photos is you have to know who is in the photo, where it was taken and what year. Each photo will be scanned within five minutes, the photo will then be filed in a photo bank and cataloged.

Tonniges said, “I hope this induces a sense of community pride. I want to bring everyone together on this project because that will help the museum reach its full potential. When this is all done, I think it will show what the power of community support can really do.”

For opening hours or to set up a tour, visit the Anna Bemis Palmer Collection Facebook Page.