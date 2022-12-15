 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YORK

Angels on display at Kilgore Library

IMG_0661.JPG

Angel collector Rosalie Hillmer of York proudly peers into her display of majestic angels at Kilgore Library. The display will be up for the community to see the whole month of December.

 Naomy Snider

YORK -- During this holiday season, Rosalie Hillmer of York has her collection of 150 angels on display at the Kilgore Library. Her goal is to be a “community angel” and shed light on the good news of Jesus.

Hillmer said, “Starting at the age of five, I had love for the Lord. Angels reminded me of his messengers, they are always sending a positive message.”

Hillmer began collecting angels in 1980. Her sisters Marilyn Dey and Jan Sabin bought Hillmer angels as Christmas and birthday presents.

“Angels comforted me,” said Hillmer. “I have them sitting on the window sill while doing dishes, and then the next thing I know, I am praying to Jesus. It’s how I get through my day.”

Angels remind Hillmer of strength, joy, happiness and security wherever she goes. One of Hillmer’s hobbies is to travel. On her trips, Hillmer would seek merchant stores just to find an angel she could take home. She has collected angels from New York, Cancun and Dubai.

Some are exquisite and others are plain Janes that you would get from a mom and pop shop, said Hillmer.

There are small ones as little as a clothes pin and others as big as a doll. There are angels made of glass, precious metals, wood and cloth. There’s even an angel made from dried pili grass from Hawaii and an angel made of antique buttons. Hillmer said there is something appealing about each one by the way they stand and the look in their eyes.

Hillmer said, “They all have a different story.”

Other than angel figurines, Hillmer has collected angel candle holders, angel door hangers, angel snow globes and angel musical boxes.

Several times a week, Hillmer shops at Blue Valley or Goodwill to add to her collection. No one can have too many angels, said Hillmer.

Hillmer hopes that those who walk by will feel the presence of Lord. She hopes they spread peace, harmony, and joy this Christmas season.

IMG_0674.JPG

Rosalie Hillmer put together her display of angels to remind people of the true Christmas story, the celebration of Jesus Christ being born.
IMG_0676.JPG

Rosalie Hillmer carefully assembled her set of angels in “clouds” to represent life in heaven. 
