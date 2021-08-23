An increase in city sewer rates being considered

YORK – An increase in the city’s sewer rates is being considered.

The York City Council held a first reading of an ordinance that would increase the rates by 2 1/2 % in this next fiscal year.

Dr. Sue Crawford, York’s city administrator, spoke with the council during their recent meeting this past week, regarding the proposal.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Due to the new wastewater treatment plant expenses, sewer rates increased by 22 ½% in 2015 and 2016; by 9% in 2017-2019; and 9 ½% in 2020. In 2020, the city hired JEO Consulting to conduct a water and sewer rate study,” she explained. “This study provided two options for rates to ensure that we get to a positive cash flow for sewer in five years. Option One is to increase rates by 2 1/2 % each year until 2025. Option Two is increase rates in 2021 by 10%.

“The proposed sewer ordinance follows the recommendations of Option One,” Crawford said. “The ordinance establishes a 2 ½% increase in sewer rates. Given the steep rate increases required in recent years, the planned approach is to allow for small increases over the next few years to get to fiscal sustainability.”

She also noted that the JEO study found no rate increases are needed for water.