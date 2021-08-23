 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
An increase in city sewer rates being considered
0 comments
top story

An increase in city sewer rates being considered

{{featured_button_text}}
York Wastewater Treatment Plant

YORK – An increase in the city’s sewer rates is being considered.

The York City Council held a first reading of an ordinance that would increase the rates by 2 1/2 % in this next fiscal year.

Dr. Sue Crawford, York’s city administrator, spoke with the council during their recent meeting this past week, regarding the proposal.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Due to the new wastewater treatment plant expenses, sewer rates increased by 22 ½% in 2015 and 2016; by 9% in 2017-2019; and 9 ½% in 2020. In 2020, the city hired JEO Consulting to conduct a water and sewer rate study,” she explained. “This study provided two options for rates to ensure that we get to a positive cash flow for sewer in five years. Option One is to increase rates by 2 1/2 % each year until 2025. Option Two is increase rates in 2021 by 10%.

“The proposed sewer ordinance follows the recommendations of Option One,” Crawford said. “The ordinance establishes a 2 ½% increase in sewer rates. Given the steep rate increases required in recent years, the planned approach is to allow for small increases over the next few years to get to fiscal sustainability.”

She also noted that the JEO study found no rate increases are needed for water.

“We had to be aggressive in the beginning (with sewer rate increases, due to the new wastewater treatment plant),” acknowledged Mayor Barry Redfern. “This would be a 2 1/2 % increase each year for four years instead of 10% all at once.”

Mayor Redfern told the council this would be just the first reading, as he wanted to have at least one more (and maybe a third) before they took a vote – allowing for public input on the matter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News