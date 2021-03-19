America Rescue Plan will cover city’s cost for airport snow equipment

YORK – The America Rescue Plan will apparently cover the city’s cost when it comes to purchasing new snow removal equipment for the municipal airport.

As explained by York City Administrator Joe Frei, “we have a bid opening for the equipment set for April 8.”

This project was to be split between the federal government and the city – 90 percent paid for by the federal government and 10 percent paid for by the city.

“We have $24,000 in our budget for our 10 percent portion,” Frei said. “The good news is that with the America Rescue Plan, the federal government will now be covering this purchase 100 percent.”

While the city’s savings are a good thing, which the council members acknowledged, many of them – nearly in unison – said, “Yes, but we will pay for it in the long run,” noting the nation’s mounting debt.

Also during this week’s city council meeting, the board agreed to sell a very small piece of land to York Cold Storage. It was explained that Cold Storage is working toward creating a buffer zone – they simply wanted to buy 37 feet and then have the non-used alley vacated in the area of their plant.