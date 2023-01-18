 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ambassadors recognized

Recognized as being top ambassadors were (from left) Alison North, Marilyn Jackman, Bob Sautter, Jim Ulrich, Sue Crawford, Tanya Crawford and Sue Ann Romohr.

 Naomy Snider

YORK – During this week’s annual banquet for the York Chamber of Commerce, the top Ambassadors were recognized.

The distinguished Ambassador recipient for this year is Marilyn Jackman.

The other nine in the top 10 were: Alison North, Dave Dohmen, Bob Sautter, Dianna Groenke, Tanya Crawford, Amie Kopcho, Sue Ann Romohr, Sue Crawford and Jim Ulrich.

