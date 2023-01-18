Ambassadors recognized

YORK – During this week’s annual banquet for the York Chamber of Commerce, the top Ambassadors were recognized.
The distinguished Ambassador recipient for this year is Marilyn Jackman.
The other nine in the top 10 were: Alison North, Dave Dohmen, Bob Sautter, Dianna Groenke, Tanya Crawford, Amie Kopcho, Sue Ann Romohr, Sue Crawford and Jim Ulrich.
