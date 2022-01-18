Amanda Peterson of Peterson's Petal Company receives Dr. Moore Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

YORK – The Dr. Mark Moore Entrepreneurial Spirit Award is presented annually by the York College PBL Chapter and the York Chamber of Commerce at the York Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
This year’s award was presented to Amanda Peterson of Peterson’s Petal Company in York.
The award committee explained how this award was established “to recognize a York area business person who has demonstrated one or more of the characteristics of the entrepreneurial spirit -- innovation, courage, commitment and service. This award recognizes the legacy of Dr. Moore, a York College business faculty member who passed away in 2015.”
The award committee said Peterson, the owner of Peterson’s Petal Company, “exhibits all of these characteristics. What stands out most, though, is her clear commitment to her community and customers, as well as her dedication to service.”
The committee explained that Peterson needed a new source of income for her family, they decided to open the store, “but she never imagined how naturally the store would grow. Relationships are at the heart of her business and it excites her to be able to invest in others.”
They added, “Her service to the community of York is seen across many areas, from the school system to her church to her business. She says, ‘The people of York are so supportive. I get to be here for them, in both their joyous and sad moments. Our community is looking to support local businesses and we seek to make sure people know how much we appreciate the community of York.’”
Committee members say Peterson credits all of her family for their support, specifically her husband, Craig, and brother, Adam, for stepping in where needed, including helping in the store and delivering floral designs. She said she is also grateful for her group of friends who never fail to pitch in when needed.
The pandemic brought challenges, but she also saw it as an opportunity to give back, doing countless flower deliveries when people were unable to see some of their family members.
The committee said Peterson commented, “We are here and we care. We will do whatever we can to keep investing in the community. This business is so much more than just flowers, we care so much about the people.”