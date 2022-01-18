Amanda Peterson of Peterson's Petal Company receives Dr. Moore Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

YORK – The Dr. Mark Moore Entrepreneurial Spirit Award is presented annually by the York College PBL Chapter and the York Chamber of Commerce at the York Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

This year’s award was presented to Amanda Peterson of Peterson’s Petal Company in York.

The award committee explained how this award was established “to recognize a York area business person who has demonstrated one or more of the characteristics of the entrepreneurial spirit -- innovation, courage, commitment and service. This award recognizes the legacy of Dr. Moore, a York College business faculty member who passed away in 2015.”

The award committee said Peterson, the owner of Peterson’s Petal Company, “exhibits all of these characteristics. What stands out most, though, is her clear commitment to her community and customers, as well as her dedication to service.”

The committee explained that Peterson needed a new source of income for her family, they decided to open the store, “but she never imagined how naturally the store would grow. Relationships are at the heart of her business and it excites her to be able to invest in others.”