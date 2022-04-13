Allowance of driving golf carts, ATVs on York streets under debate

YORK – A proposed ordinance has been brought before the York City Council that would allow people to drive their golf carts, ATVs, all-terrain vehicles on city streets.

That ordinance received its first reading this past week. A second reading will be held at the city council’s next meeting on April 21 and public input is welcomed and encouraged.

“I’ve not had any contact on this, so I’ll turn this over to the ordinance committee,” Mayor Barry Redfern said as the discussion opened.

Council member Jennifer Sheppard spoke in favor of the ordinance. “This was brought to us (the ordinance committee) by someone and there are other communities that have this ordinance with restrictions. We looked at other towns that have done this as there were concerns about safety. We talked to the chief and we came up with what we feel is safe. This would allow the use of side-by-sides, golf carts and ATVs, with restrictions.

“We are using state rules and adding York’s requirements,” Sheppard continued. “The use of golf carts and such would be only on streets with speed limits of 25 mph or less, the operator must have a permit from the police department, the vehicles would have to be inspected by the police department, there would be a $25 licensing fee and the vehicle must comply with rules of the inspection, the permits would be for one year, they have to have brake lights and the driver must have a standard operator’s license, so 18 years old and older. So hopefully with responsible people we can keep kids from driving them. We eliminated the use on high traffic roads and you wouldn’t be able to drive them on a highway. This would allow, let’s say, if you want to take your golf cart to the golf course, you could.”

“As an example, how would this work if let’s say you live on 25th Street?” Mayor Redfern asked.

Sheppard used her own residence location as an example, saying she could cross Delaware Avenue and so on, “which would be doable, you could cross those streets.”

“Is the brake light the only light that would be required?” asked Councilman Jerry Wilkinson.

“Yes, they could only be driven between dawn and dusk,” Sheppard said.

“No, there would need to be a head light,” said York City Attorney Charlie Campbell.

“What about helmets? And seat belts?” Wilkinson asked.

“We’ve talked about that,” Sheppard said. “The state doesn’t require them (helmets), we talked about leaving that out. As far as seat belts, they have them, I believe, but I don’t want to add a seat belt to a four-wheeler if they don’t already have them.”

“Then what would we say to motorcycle riders who are required to wear helmets?” Wilkinson asked. “And what about people with baby seats?”

“Child safety seats are not required by state law but you could add that,” Campbell said.

“We didn’t discuss baby seats, but we could certainly discuss that,” said Council and Ordinance Committee member Sheila Hubbard. “We went with state requirements and talked about not adding a lot more. A lot of things were mentioned. We decided not to add more in order to not make it burdensome.”

“So we aren’t going to listen to the police who are the people that would have to enforce all this?” Wilkinson asked. “This puts a lot more on an agency that already has a lot to do and so many responsibilities.”

“I understand the safety concern but with the high gas prices . . .” Sheppard responded. “Bigger cities don’t have these allowances, but we are keeping it simpler for the police department and they already know what state statutes are. This was brought to the ordinance committee by several people. This would allow people who need to go out in the country to get there.”

“I support this,” said Councilman Matt Wagner. “We might have to revisit this but this is what the committee could come up with. We would be relying on people to do the right thing. The reason for allowing it would be the economy, and other reasons.”

“I didn’t think I’d want it, but when we talked about how it would be on streets with speed limits of 25 mph or less, it seemed to make sense,” Hubbard said. “It makes sense to try it. If there are problems or an accident, we can revisit it.”

“Violations would be Class 3 misdemeanors,” Sheppard said.

“And on a golf cart or an ATV, you could still get a DUI,” Wagner added. “You would still have to abide by the rule of the road.”

“So would these vehicles, golf carts, etc. have to have insurance and proof of insurance?” Wilkinson asked.

“Yes, they must have that,” Sheppard said.

John Biel was a member of the audience who said, “I live on East 18th Street and I have a side-by-side. It’s probably more expensive than a car and it has belts, lights, etc. I would like to see this pass with the way the gas prices are right now. It would be cheaper to run to the store, let’s say. And there shouldn’t be anyone tearing around or horse play. I also support registering them and having insurance. If people are willing to pay and register, it would keep a crowd that wouldn’t do the wrong thing on the streets.”

“I’m assuming this would be a seasonal thing,” said Councilman Tony North.

“I look forward to hearing public input,” added Councilman Jeff Pieper.

“Well, this is just first reading and we will bring this back again after the public knows this is being discussed,” Mayor Redfern noted. “There will be a second reading at our next meeting.”

