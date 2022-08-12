Allison Snodgrass receives the 2022 Golden Apple Award at YPS

YORK – Allison Snodgrass, who works in physical education and Title I at York Elementary School, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Golden Apple Award.

Each year, educators and staff members within the York Public School District submit nominations and one person is honored because of their dedication to education and York Public Schools. This award is sponsored and presented by the York News-Times each year, right before school starts, during an early morning all-district assembly.

Those who nominated Snodgrass said she has “contributed to the York School District in several ways. One contribution is the hard work she puts forth in working with the at-risk kids of York Elementary School. She sets realistic goals with students to improve their reading ability and sometimes, more importantly, their level of confidence. With her fiery spirit, not only does she believe they can achieve these goals, she finds a way to make the students believe they can. Then they get to work together. Allison uses a variety of ways to reach students who struggle academically. You will most likely see a basketball being thrown in the air to celebrate spelling, a surprise visit from her dog to motivate a student or a technology integration being used to encourage student engagement. Most days, a student will be in her room in the morning before school because they need a place to read or have a goal to meet, or just need help getting homework done. Regardless of the activity, there is always a purpose and goal in mind.”

Those who nominated her also recognized her work with fellow teachers. “Along with working hard with her students, Allison’s role as a title teacher requires her to collaborate with many other teachers in order for student success. Her willingness to meet with teachers and formulate plans is the main reason our title students thrive. When upper elementary lost a title teacher due to retirement, Allison recognized the need for title support and found a way to work it into her schedule. It is easy to team teach with Allison in the classroom. She helps prepare lesson plans, helps teach the students and then evaluates the results of the lessons right beside the teacher. She is also a team player in recognizing, acknowledging and celebrating her peers’ success.

“Allison’s success as a teacher is due in part to her ability to teach a variety of students and subjects. It takes a flexible and creative educator to be able to manage a room of kindergartners in a gym for PE, instruct a small group of fourth graders on how to decipher text structure and then organize a track practice for 140 middle schoolers.”

Her fellow teachers said, “Although her longevity is not extensive, she has proven to be an integral part of York Elementary School. In her tenure as a Duke, Allison has used her competitive edge and has worked tirelessly at improving her instruction in order to be the best teacher she can be. She has adjusted her teaching responsibilities to meet the needs of the district and most importantly, she’s developed the relationships with teachers and students needed for success.”

They also recognize her vital role in the Response to Intervention Team and her active efforts in the York Athletic Booster Club where she volunteers for many fundraisers to support the Dukes.

Snodgrass was also commended for her efforts in the community – being an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and volunteers as a Special Olympics basketball coach.