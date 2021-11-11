Allen Stuhr parlayed military service into a lifetime career

WACO – Allen Stuhr of Waco, 84 years old now, was just a kid when he enlisted in the Army a couple years beyond high school.
That decision led to interesting duty – including an assignment to Fontenet, France – and also to his eventual life’s work in the world of equipment and mechanics.
Stuhr, a lifelong Waco resident save for his years of military service, graduated high school there in 1955.
In those days, he explains, “Every kid was scheduled for military service” as a matter of national policy. “Every boy in my class but one went to the service.” Stuhr, “Hung around here (Waco) a couple summers to help my dad irrigate” the family crops, then enlisted in November 1956 at age 19.
Had he not he would have been drafted at age 22 anyway.
Following basic training at Fort Ord, California, the young recruit was sent off to armor school at Fort Knox, Kentucky, for training as a track vehicle mechanic.
Following duty at Fort Knox, Stuhr shipped overseas to Fontenet (font-uh-nay), France where he served as a senior ordnance rebuild mechanic assigned to overhaul and refurbish previously used American jeeps, trucks and tanks for NATO, which in turn shipped them to Turkey.
Jeeps, he said, were completely disassembled and put back together. “When they came out they were like brand new,” he said.
The equipment was left over from use by occupation forces in Europe during the 13 years following World War II.
“The Cold War,” he said, “was in full force” during his time at Fontenet.
Stuhr also served the military on a radiological survey team whose job it was to seek and detect the presence of radiation during those tense times in which the very real threat of nuclear war gripped the globe.
Equipment like what his unit used to ‘sniff’ out radioactivity (they did not find any), he said, is on display at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum located along I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha.
He spent 20 months in France and was discharged with the rank of Specialist 4 on December 19, 1959.
Stuhr chose his career path in the Army, “But they tried their best to talk me out of it,” at Fort Ord, he said. Following an aptitude test he was recruited for OCS (Officer Candidate School). He declined.
The pitch followed him, however, and later, “I got to Fort Knox on a Sunday with orders to report to the base commander’s office Monday.” There he was offered an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
What to do with such an unexpected and overwhelming decision?
“I was 19 years old,” he said. At that age “it sounded like a lifetime” in the military was in prospect, so “I turned it down. I’ve often wondered what my life would be like if I had accepted it.”
Stuhr, acknowledging his good fortune for not having served in war time, said he liked the military just fine, but was nonetheless ready to come home to Waco when his obligation was fulfilled.
Those three years in Army green were immediately turned into a job which in turn led to decades of business ownership in his home town.
“The best of three offers” for his extensive mechanical skills came from Erwin Bulgrin right down the street in Waco. After three years on the job, Bulgrin “sold it to me. I was there 36 years.”
In 1996 he closed up shop and went to work for the Village of Waco. Today he is retired in the only town he has ever known with Yvonne, his wife of 61 years come April.
The Army, he said, “Was good to me. I always had something to eat,” he added with a grin.
“When I was released they told me, ‘You have VA benefits and I have taken advantage” of those over the years. “I have nothing bad to say about them (VA). It’s been nothing but good.”