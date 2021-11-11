Allen Stuhr parlayed military service into a lifetime career

The equipment was left over from use by occupation forces in Europe during the 13 years following World War II.

“The Cold War,” he said, “was in full force” during his time at Fontenet.

Stuhr also served the military on a radiological survey team whose job it was to seek and detect the presence of radiation during those tense times in which the very real threat of nuclear war gripped the globe.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Equipment like what his unit used to ‘sniff’ out radioactivity (they did not find any), he said, is on display at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum located along I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha.

He spent 20 months in France and was discharged with the rank of Specialist 4 on December 19, 1959.

Stuhr chose his career path in the Army, “But they tried their best to talk me out of it,” at Fort Ord, he said. Following an aptitude test he was recruited for OCS (Officer Candidate School). He declined.

The pitch followed him, however, and later, “I got to Fort Knox on a Sunday with orders to report to the base commander’s office Monday.” There he was offered an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

What to do with such an unexpected and overwhelming decision?