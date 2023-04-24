Memorial service for Allen H. Jessen, 75, of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 29, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m., Friday also at the chapel. Allen passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2023 near Dwight as the result of a car accident.
Allen is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Renee (Rhett) McClure; son, Paul (Meredith) and grandchildren, Harper, Maxwell, Miles McClure, Samuel, Lillian and Adelynn Jessen. He is also survived by his brother, Larry; brothers-in-law, Ray Wingert, Ken (Sue) Heinz, Steve (Brenda) Heinz and sisters-in-law, Mary (Gary) Pinger and Kathy (Kent) Adamson. Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.