All-out apple picking at Wessels

YORK -- It is apple picking season at Wessels Living History Farm in York.

This is Wessels’ first year of having visitors pick their own apples straight from the orchard.

The orchard was started 12 years ago by Thomas Predmore of York. Now, the orchard is cared for, preserved and harvested by volunteers Virginia Fay and Sharlene Most of York.

Most said she began volunteering as a groundskeeper at Wessels which turned into tending to the garden and apple orchard on the 145-acre farm.

Fay had a similar experience. She volunteered as a tourist guide and spent many hours at Wessels.

Most and Fay, who were both passionately involved, teamed up three years ago to continue the apple orchard as a way to generate funds for Wessels.

Fay said, “You’re not going to find these apples at a store. The varieties we produce are antique apples from the early 1800s and they come in all shapes, colors, and flavors.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wessels has Cortland antique apples, Prairie Spy Apples and Wolf River apples, only to name a few.