All-out apple picking at Wessels

YORK -- It is apple picking season at Wessels Living History Farm in York.
This is Wessels’ first year of having visitors pick their own apples straight from the orchard.
The orchard was started 12 years ago by Thomas Predmore of York. Now, the orchard is cared for, preserved and harvested by volunteers Virginia Fay and Sharlene Most of York.
Most said she began volunteering as a groundskeeper at Wessels which turned into tending to the garden and apple orchard on the 145-acre farm.
Fay had a similar experience. She volunteered as a tourist guide and spent many hours at Wessels.
Most and Fay, who were both passionately involved, teamed up three years ago to continue the apple orchard as a way to generate funds for Wessels.
Fay said, “You’re not going to find these apples at a store. The varieties we produce are antique apples from the early 1800s and they come in all shapes, colors, and flavors.”
Wessels has Cortland antique apples, Prairie Spy Apples and Wolf River apples, only to name a few.
Fay bakes close to 150 apple pies a year as part of fundraising for Wessels. Fay bakes all of her pies from scratch with sugar, flour, butter, salt and a hint of cinnamon for the apples.
“I like to keep things simple. You don’t have to add a whole bunch of ingredients to make the perfect apple pie,” she said.
Most said, “Fay does it all. She does all the pruning, picking and baking. Her pies remind me of my grandmother’s homemade baking.”
Wessels’ staff and volunteers encourage families to come out and learn about where their produce comes from. Wessels Living History Farm not only has apple trees, but they also have peach, plum, walnut and cherry trees. Most said their cherry tree was full of plump cherries this fall.
“We are grateful this year. We had an abundant harvest of fresh fruit,” said Most.
Most and Fay said they won’t stop picking apples until they are all picked. They’ve been taking apples to the Farmer’s Market every Thursday at the Kilgore Library Square, and they will be having apple picking every Sunday until the apples run out.
“You won’t leave empty-handed, and that’s a guarantee,” said Fay.