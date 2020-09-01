 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All municipalities, but two, see increase in valuation
0 comments
top story

All municipalities, but two, see increase in valuation

Only $5 for 5 months
Downtown York City Drone stock

File Photo

 Eric J Eckert

YORK – All the municipalities in York County, with the exception of Gresham and Thayer, saw increases in valuation according to figures provided by the York County Assessor’s office this past week.

Community202020192018
 Benedict $8,930,359 $8,828,410 $8,687,874
 Bradshaw $16,616,958 $16,127,239 $13,774,454
 Gresham $6,624,935 $6,673,421 $6,540,315
 Henderson $61,434,747 $56,752,108 $55,057,338
 Lushton $3,557,098 $3,010,277 $2,752,403
 McCool $22,384,934 $22,067,978 $20,452,738
 Thayer $2,323,485 $2,494,038 $2,371,100
 Waco $15,793,886 $15,077,557 $14,305,928
 York $581,312,904 $565,918,753 $554,196,516
 York County    $3,397,475,815    $3,382,228,988    $3,461,488,493   

The decreases in Gresham and Thayer, however, were so slight that it needs to be mentioned that they were very nearly the same as last year.

As York County Assessor Ann Charlton has explained, these valuation figures mostly represent new growth/new construction, “things that were here on Jan. 1, 2020, that weren’t here on Jan. 1, 2019.”

She also noted that Bradshaw’s and Waco’s valuations are higher than other villages because the railroad goes through the town – thereby, they also have railroad value included in their total valuations. York also has railroad value in its valuation total.

The county’s overall valuation also increased over the past year.

It was noted during this past week’s budget session of the York County Commissioners that the county’s valuation is up slightly this year, due to agricultural land “holding steady” and “there have been some new houses, some new construction, as well.”

The changes in value (compared to last year) for the different communities are as follows:

• Benedict: Increase of $101,949

• Bradshaw: Increase of $489,719

• Gresham: Decrease of $48,486

• Henderson: Increase of $4,682,639

• Lushton: Increase of $546,821

• McCool Junction: Increase of $316,956

• Thayer: Decrease of $170,553

• Waco: Increase of $716,329

• York: Increase of $15,394,151

• York County: Increase of $15,246,827

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News