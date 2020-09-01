All municipalities, but two, see increase in valuation

The decreases in Gresham and Thayer, however, were so slight that it needs to be mentioned that they were very nearly the same as last year.

As York County Assessor Ann Charlton has explained, these valuation figures mostly represent new growth/new construction, “things that were here on Jan. 1, 2020, that weren’t here on Jan. 1, 2019.”

She also noted that Bradshaw’s and Waco’s valuations are higher than other villages because the railroad goes through the town – thereby, they also have railroad value included in their total valuations. York also has railroad value in its valuation total.

The county’s overall valuation also increased over the past year.

It was noted during this past week’s budget session of the York County Commissioners that the county’s valuation is up slightly this year, due to agricultural land “holding steady” and “there have been some new houses, some new construction, as well.”

The changes in value (compared to last year) for the different communities are as follows:

• Benedict: Increase of $101,949

• Bradshaw: Increase of $489,719

• Gresham: Decrease of $48,486