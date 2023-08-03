“ll American Fun” is the theme as the York County Fair turns 150 years old! The birthday continues August 4-6. Come out and help celebrate this amazing milestone at the York County Fairgrounds. As always, D. C. Lynch Midway will be providing all of the rides, and there are events for all ages from a Demolition Derby, to Cowboy Ranch Rodeo, Cornhole Tournament and Figure 8 Race. There will be lots of music, food, games, animals and guaranteed fun for everyone. Bring the family, and come out to celebrate the first 150 years of the York County Fair! Copies of the fair schedule are available at the York County Visitors Bureau.

Also, this weekend is the Yorkshire Playhouse production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (revised)” August 4-6. Based on the “The Comic Strip Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz, our show will be directed by veteran actor and director, Karla Ott. Come and join the Peanuts Gang for a family-friendly summer musical! Tickets available at yorkshireplayhouse.com/box office

It was an exciting, whirlwind weekend a week ago, as Nashville came to York with great-niece Kaylor Jae Cox, and her significant other, Alex Smith, as they entertained a full house at the York Country Club. We are so proud of the talented duo that rocked the Club until 11:30 p.m., and hope to see them return again next summer.

Speaking of rocking, Kaylor even got a belated birthday gift of geodes to crack open and take home since they were making the drive home, and not flying . . . (A quick suggestion on how to buy a geode full of crystals . . . find the lightest weight ones you can find!)

A special thanks to Kaylor and Alex’s local sponsors for helping to make this happen: Kirtsey’s Boutique, York Country Club, Midwest Bank, Hy-Tec Auto Services and Kopcho’s Sanitation

Early the next morning, we tried to beat the heat by leaving early in the morning to move “Grandson” Carlos to his new apartment unit at Bellevue University. Fortunately, two of his fellow soccer-playing roommates were already moved in and helped with the heavy pieces. Putting together a bed frame for the first time is always a challenge, but thanks to a facetime call, it was completed in no time. Formerly a Panther, now a Bruin and ready to play! August 5th is the season opener at Iowa Lakes Community College in Spencer. Go Bruins!

This weekend we are hosting the Oklahoma Christian Travelers group tour planners on the last leg of their journey, for an over-night stay. We have a very busy schedule planned for them including dinner on Friday night, and next-day visits to York University’s Clayton Museum of Ancient History, Lee’s Marble Museum and Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park. Welcome to the Oklahoma Christian Travelers!

For your calendars:

Aug. 4-6 — 150th York County Fair — York County Fairgrounds

Aug. 4-6 — “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (revised)” — Yorkshire Playhouse Community Theatre

Aug. 5-6 — Cornerstone Bank 41st Annual Non-Sanctioned Tennis Tournament — Levitt Tennis Courts

Aug. 13 — 17th Annual Tractor & Car Show — Wessels Living History Farm 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Aug. 22 — York University Panther Prowl — Downtown York

Aug. 16 — Classes begin at York University

Aug. 17 — Back to School Celebration — East Hill Park 5:30-7:30 pm

Aug. – Nov. — 17 County Leadership begins

Sept. 1-2 — York High School Alumni Weekend (yorkdukes.ne.alumni@gmail.com)

Sept. 7-10 — Annual Yorkfest Celebration

Sept. 9 — Annual Heritage Day — Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sept. 15-17 — Annual Mustang Round-Up Celebration — McCool Junction Citywide

Sept. 22 — York General Auxiliary 2nd Annual Women’s Golf Tournament — York Country Club