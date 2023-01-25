Airport runway work will take place

YORK – Work on certain runway areas at the York Airport will be taking place and the city council has signed off on a preliminary engineering contract as the beginning point of that project.

York Public Works Director James Paul explained to the council this past week “there is deterioration on the runway that we are looking to repair. This was initially done in two parts – the original was done in 1985 and the extension area was created in the 1990s. The concern is the extension area. We are making sure the 1985 area is acceptable but are looking at fixing the 1990s area. We want to look at the least expensive yet most successful options.”

Working with Olsson Associates will help achieve that goal, Paul said, and asked the council to sign off on the consultant agreement with the firm with the cost being $164,795. The project will mostly be funded with federal dollars with a minimal city match.

“They will make sure all is OK, they will do a geo tech survey and will identify the rehabilitation methods that are acceptable.

“So the deterioration on the extension is more so, even though it was done 10 years later than the main part done in the 1980s?” asked York City Councilmember Jerry Wilkinson.

“Yes,” Paul said. “The pre-90s work was better. The 1990s area has been showing issues, like cracking and crumbling. These improvements will help that issue.”

“Their engineering work will prepare for federal funds to be used for this project,” added York City Administrator Sue Crawford.

“This is just the first step,” Paul said. “The high priority is the replacement of the surface.”