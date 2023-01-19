Aircraft report due Feb. 1

YORK COUNTY – York County Assessor Kurt Bulgrin says the Nebraska Department of Revenue, Property Assessment Division, is reminding owners, lessees and managers of any aircraft hangar or land upon which is parked or located any aircraft that the Nebraska Aircraft Information Report (Report) must be filed on or before February 1 with the county assessor in the county where the hangar or land is located.

A report must be filed for all aircraft parked or located in the hangar or on the land as of January 1, 12:01 a.m. of each year. Any owner, lessee, or manager (as described above) who fails to file the report accurately listing all aircraft involved may be subject to fines, according to the department of revenue.

The Nebraska Aircraft Information Report is available at revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD -- then hover over “Property Assessment” to “Forms and Calendars” then click on “Forms” and select “Real Property and Personal Property” and locate “Aircraft Information Report.”

County assessor contact information is available by hovering “Property Assessment”, then click on “Assessor/ Parcel Search.”