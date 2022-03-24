Ag Viewpoint -- Young entrepreneur's sweet honey business takes off

HENDERSON -- At the Henderson Home Show on Feb. 26, locals were swarming to 18-year-old Carson Ott’s honey booth to check out what the buzz was all about. The Heartland High School senior has been intrigued with bees ever since the ‘Save the Bees’ movement began when he was little.

What started out as just planting a couple of flowers around his house to help bees turned into a fruitful business his freshman year of high school.

Ott said, “During my freshman year of high school, my ag teacher went to an apiary and they told her about this thing that the Nebraska Beekeepers Association does, where you write an essay about why you want to help save the bees. So I wrote an essay and I ended up getting a scholarship out of it.”

Recipients of the Nebraska Beekeepers Association Scholarship receive a free package of bees, supplies and a beehive to get started. They also offer hands-on classes to teach recipients how properly maintain the bees.

“One of the first things they teach you in classes is there's a lot that can go wrong in maintaining bees, but if it doesn't go wrong, it's very rewarding and it can be fun,” said Ott.

Mentorship in Ott’s beekeeping business played a critical role at the start. Ott said he was fortunate to have collaborated with local beekeepers and mentors of the Nebrask Beekeepers Association. Family friends like Jay Goertzen of Henderson and Megan Vetter who works for the Nebraska Beekeepers Association have answered many questions Ott has had about beekeeping.

Ott said his backyard beekeeping takes a lot of diligence and patience. Last summer, Ott said he just began seeing results after three years of maintaining his business.

Ott explained, “The first year I had bees, they died over winter. I went back to the hive and analyzed the cells, saw that there were dead bees at the bottom of the hive so I took what I learned into the following year.”

As a young entrepreneur, Ott has experienced the laborious work of taking care of his pesky pollinators. He said he has been stung a couple of times while attempting to collect honey.

“It takes a lot of courage to go out and open up the bee hive and have the bees flying in your face. It’s very scary the first few times doing it. You know, it’s all worth it in my opinion,” said Ott.

He now takes extra measures in wearing jeans and a sweatshirt under his bee suit even on those sultry summer days.

To extract the honey, Ott utilizes a smoker to help calm the bees when he cleans and inspects hives. He takes out the frames filled with honey and puts them into boxes that he then loads into his father’s pickup. Once loaded and taken into their garage, Ott carefully takes the frames out of the boxes and brushes off any bees that are still there. From there, Ott scrapes off the honey caps with an uncapping fork tool and the honeycomb is put in a honey extractor. The final steps of Ott’s honey extraction are to strain the honey and finally pour them into jars, ready to sell.

Ott never thought selling his honey to only family and friends would turn into a business, but now he is selling honey to locals in Henderson and Aurora. He would like to continue his business as a side hobby. Eventually he wants his sister Emma to take control of it and teach her the ins and outs of beekeeping.

Ott said, “You have to really dig into the hive and you have to look through every nook and cranny. You have to know when your queen is not performing right and you have to watch for any irregularities with how they are building the comb. So it’s definitely made me a more vigilant and responsible person.”