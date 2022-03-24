Ag Viewpoint -- York Public School Foundation starting campaign for new animal lab

YORK – The York Public School Foundation will be starting a capital campaign for the construction of a new stand-alone animal lab building by the high school.

The animal lab has been an important part of ag-related education at York Public Schools for many years. It is currently located within the high school facility. This project would create a separate space just for this purpose, that would be self-contained and not part of the high school facility itself.

York’s animal lab is a major part of the school’s ag curriculum, which covers topics including agronomic science, leadership and ethics and in agriculture, animal biology, animal and vet science, companion animals, natural resources, precision agriculture, crop science structural systems, basic wood skills and welding. In order to continuously provide students with the opportunities they seek, it is the mission of the York agriculture program to monitor the needs of the students and community, to provide students with the skills and agricultural knowledge required for the ever-changing agriculture industry.

At the animal lab, students have hands-on experiences raising all types of animals, not just livestock. And in the course of this experience, they learn lifelong skills as well as gain career aspirations.

To kick off this campaign, some of the proceeds from the foundation’s Luck of the Draw event will be used.

The Luck of the Draw is a reverse drawing in which the person whose ticket is drawn last will win a $5,000 prize, unless the last five people still holing a ticket agree to split the prize before the final five tickets are drawn.

The event is scheduled for Friday, April 1, at the Cornerstone Event Center at the York County Fairgrounds. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the first ticket will be drawn at 6:30 p.m. A cash bar and hors d’oeuvres will be available. Former York High teachers Chris Holder and Greg Adams will be the emcees for the evening.

Tickets are $50 each and they are being sold at the York Schools District office and North Printing & Office Supply. In addition, tickets are also available from the YPS Foundation Board members who include Julie Adams, Derek Dauel, Pat Hotovy, Gayla Knight, Amie Kopcho, Tony North, Sally Ruben, Barb Skaden, Audrey Sautter, Lori Suddarth and Jean Vincent.