Ag Viewpoint -- York couple preserves third generation family farm

YORK -- Most people can remember a special time when a family heirloom or keepsake was passed down to them by a grandparent or a parent. For John Boyer and his family of York, the Boyer-Simmons family farm is that family treasure.

The family farm has been in the family for 116 years. The property located on Road H, west of York, was purchased by John Boyer's grandparents Robert and Edna Simmons in 1906. In 1928, Robert and Edna built a barn and house on the property where John Boyer and his wife Lora reside today.

John said, “My grandparents had Holstein cattle on this property. They owned a small dairy and they struggled through the Great Depression. It was really tough, but in the 40s when the war came, they were able to sell milk to the government and they turned the farm into a semi prosperous family farm. Then they left this place to my mother, Alice Boyer, who left it to me and my siblings.”

John grew up on a four-acre acreage on South Blackburn Avenue. It was there where he helped his parents, John Sr. and Alice Boyer take care of a few farm animals. They had a couple of donkeys, milk cows and two Shetland ponies that kept John on his toes, but chores couldn’t keep John from going to see his grandparents. Every Sunday, John’s family would make a quick jaunt to see his grandparents.

“It was a tradition at that point in time when my grandparents lived here that we spent every Sunday afternoon on the farm with my grandparents,” he remembered. “They cooked meals, and there would always be homemade ice cream for the kids. We had a lot of fun with my grandparents.”

There were many memories made on the Simmons family farm including all the times John and his cousins would jump off the hayloft in their grandparents’ barn.

“In the middle of the barn there used to be hay and there was a loft up about 10 feet in the air. And when the hay was up close to the loft, you could jump into it. I wouldn't jump into it now because it's empty and it would be a 10-foot drop, but I jumped into it when I was a kid. That was a whole lot of fun back then,” said Boyer.

John’s wife, Lora, also had a lot of free range growing up. She moved around with her parents, Volney and Mary Lofgreen a couple of times, from Unadilla, Nebraska to Clarksville, Missouri along the Mississippi River.

Lora said, “I got to play in the bluffs along the river and on the river’s edge. I played like I was Mark Twain and it was fun, but then my family moved back to Grand Island when I was in the fifth grade. Grand Island is the town I would call my hometown.”

John and Lora, who have been married for 52 years, now own the Boyer-Simmons family farm, and have provided educational opportunities for their friends and family who want to experience the “farm life.”

Lora said, “Part of having people come tour our farm is it's important for those of us in the rural areas to show the people in the non-rural areas where their food comes from. With the highway around here, it's easy to access. We've got some friends from Wisconsin who have children in Colorado, and they’ve stopped by to have pie and coffee. I really think it's important for people who are not from rural communities to have some connection with the rural communities.”

John added, “I remember when we had the solar eclipse and there were 30-some people out here. We had a ball, but we had a lot of people who hadn't spent much time on a farm. And when the eclipse came up, things went a little crazy. The sunflowers turned and the birds were confused and it was really fun sharing that experience with others on our farm.”

During their time owning the farm, John and Lora also said they had a lot to learn a lot about how to manage the property. From learning how to share expenses and production with their tenants to learning about the rotation and selling of crops, owning property comes with its learning curves.

John said he was impressed by the improvement of farm equipment and technology over the years.

“The size of equipment is huge anymore. The amount of attention to scientific detail has changed too in terms of having a crop consultant come out and test your ground and find out what kind of nutrients might be lacking. Times have certainly changed,” he added.

Thinking about agriculture in the future, John and Lora are concerned about crop changes due to the change of climate.

Lora said, “I know there is research going on for grain crops that have deeper roots and take less precipitation. We’re going to have to be really adaptable going forward.”

Another concern of the Boyers is what the future of farming is going to look like for families where inheritance of smaller farms is not an option. “A lot of farmers are seeing their kids not wanting to stay in the farming business, and we have to ask ourselves ‘What will farm succession look like in the future?’ If there’s no family inheritance, land either gets sold or managed from afar.”

As times change, there are some things about farming that still stay the same.

Lora said, “There are some aspects of country living that you just can't replace like we can see stars at night. If you're living in an urban area, you see plane lights. We can see sunsets and sunrises. There are aspects of living like this that people are going to want to have available for their descendants.”