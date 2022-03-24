Ag Viewpoint -- York County's "Pumpkin Queen" rules in the fall -- Daphne Hall's plot near Henderson is her most treasured acre on earth

HENDERSON -- Daphne Hall gets giddy with delight over pumpkins … and squash and gourds, too.

It gushes out of the Henderson woman at first mention of the ‘farm’ at her rural home. It’s an acre – give or take - into which she invests endless thought, planning, honest hard work and enthusiasm by the bushel.

TinShedFlats is many things to Daphne and Lynn Hall, first and foremost, she says, “It’s my favorite thing in the whole world.”

The plot totals about an acre where a dizzying variety of vines are planted, nurtured and harvested. At season’s end, whatever remains, she said, is broken up and scattered around the edges of the property to give opossums, raccoons and other wildlife a lift at the approach of winter.

As for the variety to be found at TinShedFlats, Hall admits, “I pore through the seed catalogs” immediately upon their much-anticipated arrival in the spring. Soon they are dog-eared and haggard.

“I love fall” and has for life, she says. “Pumpkins have always been my favorite” icon for the magic of harvest.

Her growing operation has marked five years and each of those seasons “the patch gets bigger, the varieties get more” diverse and interesting.

The Halls pick their own crop, including a couple that exceeded 300 pounds. Those, she explained, were toted about in the bucket of a Bobcat. Giant pumpkins look like a growth opportunity down the road for TinShedFlats.

Though all her produce is perfectly suitable for fine dining, the vast majority ends up in decorative displays.

“We typically sell a lot on social media sites such as Face Book Marketplace,” she explains. Some local vendors sell during craft days, but by and large their exposure to customers is via the internet. “We try to keep the prices very reasonable. I just want people to enjoy them. I don’t want price to be an obstacle.”

The crop – which has grown to 35 mounds - is planted, tended and picked by the couple’s four hands.

The Halls begin with five seeds per mound at planting, “but as they start to grow you remove a couple” to “cut them back so the remaining vines grow better.” At about three plants per mound “they really grow,” she said.

The Halls are excited to decorate their own acreage in fall raiment each season, too, and the product of her own farm couldn’t be more suited to the task.

“I like the authenticity of pumpkins, squash and gourds,” she said, because, “it’s not something people bought.”

Business is on the upswing, too, thanks in part to the fact a couple in Sutton shut down their commercial pumpkin patch a couple years back. A good bit of the overflow has found its way to TinShedFlats.

The Halls start selling mid to late August, although larger pumpkins take longer before they’re ready. Sales continue until Thanksgiving. By then they will be displayed on a trailer that can be pulled inside at night to avoid frost.

“People call or text,” she said, “or they know where to tuck the money and help themselves.”

Hall is also available by phone at 402 562-0811.

And finally, there’s this: Can it be simple coincidence her birthday (October 26) falls dead-center on National Pumpkin Day? She thinks not.

“My happy place is the pumpkin patch, truly,” she effuses when talking about TinShedFlats, her small but mighty contribution to the area’s ag economy. “When I get home from work and get my fingers in the dirt is when I’m happiest.”

Some folks, she said with a chuckle, even refer to her as the Pumpkin Queen … she thinks the title fits just about right.