Ag Viewpoint -- The Henderson Community Garden strengthens community roots

HENDERSON -- The Henderson Community Garden is in preparation to provide locals with fresh produce for this upcoming summer. Last year, the 63x 63 feet community garden became a hot spot for those young and old who were wanting to learn about planting techniques and sustainability, all while taking home fresh vegetables everyone can enjoy.

The garden project initiated by York County Health Coalition’s Co-chair Nichole Wetjen said she has always had a love for gardening.

Wetjen said, “Whenever I would plant my garden, I would always ask myself, ‘What can I do with this extra seed?’ I’d have leftover seeds from cucumbers and zucchini, and I’d find a way to make use of it by giving it to our friends or neighbors. My idea for this project was guided by that feeling of giving back.”

The York County Health Coalition had discussed things that were needed in the Henderson community, and Wetjen said she felt called to provide a space where people could pick up fresh produce, learn and enjoy watching plants grow.

“It was truly a God moment. God placed it all on my heart,” said Wetjen.

Wetjen was originally going to wait until retirement to sow the seeds for the project, but the anticipating feeling only grew stronger.

After cruising the town of Henderson and seeking out the many places she could start the project, Wetjen went to the Henderson City Office where she told the management she needed some guidance on where to start.

Wetjen met with the then-executive director of Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Aubrey Saltus, who too had gardening experience of her own. The two made a few calls, set up a couple of meetings with others who were interested, and began setting the groundwork for the now thriving community garden.

Wetjen and Saltus were only planning on a small plot of land. However, a $10,000 Title V Maternal and Child Health Block Grant, through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, became available. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services partnered with Four Corners Health Department who assisted in the rewriting of the grant. Through the grant they were able to purchase a shed, plants, seeds, fencing and other gardening supplies from local stores.

As for the location, Grace Children’s Home in Henderson offered to share a plot of land for the garden, and volunteer Kendra Switzer played a role in designing the layout.

Switzer said, "I am still amazed at the unfolding of God's perfect timing of how He had all our hearts aligned for a love for our community and because of that perfect timing, how quickly it came together. How we have our own gardens but want to spread our love for the community and to build relationships in the community."

Originally, there were only 8-10 volunteers involved in taking care of the community garden. By the end of summer, people of all ages were partaking in the project through various tasks like pulling weeds, watering the plants, donating seeds and sharing their expertise. Wetjen calculated that by early July, they had about 500 hours of volunteer time with everyone involved. Since the garden is located near a golf course, occasionally golf balls would land in the garden, but neighborhood kids would go around and pick up golf balls to keep the place looking untouched.

“Since starting this garden, I’ve met young families, and I’ve met people who are old enough to be my grandparents,” she said. “It’s beautiful watching all of these different generations come together and share their stories on how to grow vegetables. I never learned how to plant broccoli or cauliflower until this year, but because of this garden I now can say I know how to plant them.”

Through sharing the tips and tricks of gardening, Wetjen said it has developed relationships amongst community members.

Last fall, the Heartland Family Consumer Science class was educated on sustainable gardening. The students not only learned gardening techniques, but they took produce home. Wetjen said green bean soup is a popular summer dish in the Heartland community, so the group of volunteers planted green beans that took up a quarter of their plot. From potatoes to lettuce, to peas, cabbage, and broccoli, the Henderson Community Garden is bountiful with all the greens one needs.

The garden is available for anyone in the community who needs to get produce for a meal or needs assistance in getting produce. The volunteers of the Henderson Community Garden would like to give a thank you to: Kroeker Grain and Lumber, Hitz Towing, Faller Landscape Inc., Ace Hardware, Harmony Nursery, the board members of the Galaway Creek Golf Course, Mark Danielson of Grace Children’s Home, Matt Siebert, and many other volunteers who have donated their time and resources to the Henderson Community Garden.

Wetjen said, “Whenever I would go to the garden, I would think to myself, “This is beautiful and amazing.’ It’s truly a God thing, and it truly is a community garden. We want people to come out and enjoy it. I am thankful that everyone is supporting it. I couldn’t be more happy. Everyone is being gracious and it’s just been amazing.”