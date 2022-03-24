Ag Viewpoint -- It's a slippery slope for ag producers

YORK – It’s a challenging climate for ag producers.

Always the gambling kind, livestock and crop operations face especially daunting challenges right now: Russia attacking Ukraine, short supplies of everything, shipping ports bottled up and stymied, obvious climate change, federal regulation, higher prices for the inputs required to support raising a crop and – on a happier note – upwardly trending prices paid to farmers for the bounty of their harvest.

“Everything is up” when it comes to farm costs, says Central Valley Ag senior agronomist Nic McCarthy, “but the opportunity is still there” for area farmers large and small to have a healthy bottom line.

The cash price for corn, he said, “is up over $2.00 (per bushel) in the last year. Beans are up close to $3 and wheat nearly $4.”

On the other side of the balance sheet, McCarthy said, “Percentage wise, inputs are close to 50% higher in a year.”

Inputs, he explained, is a catchall term for things like fertilizer, pesticides, seed and of course recently skyrocketing fuel prices. It takes a mountain of money to obtain those necessities and many others that raising a crop absolutely requires.

“We will continue to see volatility in the market,” he assures. “Transportation and labor continue to go up,” as well. “Those are outliers nobody is thinking about.”

Supply chain constraints and the impact of “just coming off COVID when inventory levels were very low” for nearly everything, agriculture-related or otherwise, have stirred the pot mightily.

Gloom and doom aside, McCarthy said there remains room in the black at the bottom line for producers who anticipate the future properly and manage the present efficiently.

As for commodities themselves, at CVA cash corn brought $4.44 a bushel on July 23 of last year, then rose to $5.06 at the beginning of 2022. The number was up nicely to $6.11 on the 11th of this month.

Corresponding numbers on those dates for soy beans were $11.73, $11.95 and $14.26. Milo sold for $4.36 in July, $5.06 at year’s end and $6.01 on March 11. The same date sequence for wheat began at $6.46, went to $7.57 and on to $10.05.

The profitability pendulum swings in the other direction, though, when fertilizer inputs are considered.

NH3 anhydrous cost producers $744 per 2,000 pounds on July 23 of last year, but it’s a different story this month with that same quantity carrying a price tag of $1,464. UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) climbed from $417 to $703 over that same time. The corresponding prices for MAP (monoammonium phosphate) are $764 up to $999.

For a specific instance of ag’s globally complex and confusing times, consider potash; just one product among many instrumental in farming.

McCarthy provided statistics for the period 2018-2020 during which Russia (18%), Belarus (17%) and China (11%) produced a whopping 46% of the world’s supply of potash. Russia and most likely war sympathizer Belarus will fall to zero. With the invasion of neighboring Ukraine being met with international disdain, Russia’s import and export markets have been sealed tight. Trade in either direction with China is routinely inconsistent and unreliable.

Canada, where 33% of potash was produced in those years, remains a solid source, but it’s sobering to consider the instability surrounding potash represents just one input upon which producers rely. When dramatic shortages occur – and by all accounts that pattern will not dissipate anytime soon – it is certain prices will skyrocket.

For as long as commodity prices follow operational costs up the ladder, it appears local ag income has a good chance to prosper. But what if they don’t? Ah … there’s the gamble.