Ag Fest held in York County

YORK – Agriculture is the heart of Nebraska. As the state’s leading industry, the impact goes far beyond the food supply, providing jobs, significantly contributing to the state’s economy and touching the lives of citizens every day.

This past week, Nebraska Extension in York and Polk Counties hosted the third annual Ag Fest at the York County Fairgrounds for all the fourth grade students in both counties.

The goal of the field day experience was to introduce students from diverse backgrounds to the basic concepts of ag production and the significance of agriculture in Nebraska. Students were immersed in agriculture through 25-minute, interactive sessions regarding a number of ag-related topics. The festival sessions looked at topics such as the production of beef, poultry, dairy, sheep/wool, corn and soybeans, as well as agricultural technology.

The fourth graders attending this annual fall event were from York Elementary, Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran, St. Joseph Catholic School, Heartland, Cross County, Osceola and Shelby-Rising City.

Tanya Crawford, extension educator, said 213 kids participated this year.

