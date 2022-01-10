Ag Expo brings hundreds to York

YORK – The 2022 York Ag Expo at the Holthus Convention Center was an incredible success this past week, as vendors and producers were able to network and share information right before the growing season begins.
York Area Chamber of Commerce Director Madonna Mogul said she was extremely pleased with the incredible turn-out, as people weren’t deterred in the least by the really cold temperatures outside.
The convention center was filled with booths manned by implement dealers, banks, technology companies, seed companies and much more.
There were also classes offered throughout the two-day event, including chemigation training and certification provided by the University of Nebraska Extension. Mogul said the session were held both days and were well attended.
“We are thrilled to again host this event, as the ag expo was cancelled last year,” Mogul said during the event. “It was with great excitement that this is being held.”
After the fact, Mogul said the Chamber welcomed over 600 guests to the event.
There were over 60 vendors – the space actually sold out. Mogul said there continues to be growing interest, as many vendors want to participate. There is already a list for next year.
There were also donated prizes available to attendees.
“All this benefits the chamber’s ag scholarships, which are available each year to graduating seniors from any of the high schools in the county,” Mogul said further.
“Early indications are that vendors were happy to be able to connect in person with potential customers,” Mogul said further. “Our last ag show was in early 2020 and one of the last things the Chamber was able to host prior to the spring shut-down. Everything went very smooth from set up to tear down.
“The Chamber is thankful for our Ag Committee, Chamber Ambassadors and Board of Directors and staff at the convention center,” Mogul said. “An event of this size takes several hands on deck to be successful. And we have begun preparations for the next expo.”