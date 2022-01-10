Ag Expo brings hundreds to York

YORK – The 2022 York Ag Expo at the Holthus Convention Center was an incredible success this past week, as vendors and producers were able to network and share information right before the growing season begins.

York Area Chamber of Commerce Director Madonna Mogul said she was extremely pleased with the incredible turn-out, as people weren’t deterred in the least by the really cold temperatures outside.

The convention center was filled with booths manned by implement dealers, banks, technology companies, seed companies and much more.

There were also classes offered throughout the two-day event, including chemigation training and certification provided by the University of Nebraska Extension. Mogul said the session were held both days and were well attended.

“We are thrilled to again host this event, as the ag expo was cancelled last year,” Mogul said during the event. “It was with great excitement that this is being held.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the fact, Mogul said the Chamber welcomed over 600 guests to the event.