After recent surge, York County sees no new COVID cases

YORK – A few weeks ago, York County was leading the pace in new COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District while experiencing two separate outbreaks.

The good news is, according to local health officials, there were no new cases in York County in the timeframe of July 14-16.

There were only three new cases in the entire health district – two in Seward County and one in Butler County.

Polk County joined York County in having no new COVID-19 cases reported.

As of July 16, the cumulative total number of cases in the health district was at 5,344. There were 23 new cases in the previous 14 days with 10 in the last week.

During that seven-day timeframe, there were six new cases in Seward County, two in York County and two in Butler County.

The ages of those with COVID between July 10 and 16 were: 20s, four; 30s, three; 40s, one; 50s, one; and 70s, one.

Meanwhile, vaccination clinics at Four Corners continue.

Walk-in clinics will be held Tuesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 22, at the office located at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue.