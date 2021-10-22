After 35 years with department, Tony Bestwick is named new fire chief

He graduated from York High School in 1983 and then went to the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture, graduating with an agricultural business degree in 1985.

Bestwick started as a volunteer firefighter for the City of York in September of 1986 – while he worked for the Nebraska Public Service Commission as a grain warehouse examiner.

While a volunteer firefighter, he obtained his EMT, Firefighter 1 and Hazardous Material Operations certifications.

In November of 2000, he was hired as a shift firefighter/EMT. At that time, he obtained his Fire Instructor 1 certification and became the training coordinator for the department.

In August of 2013, Bestwick was promoted to the new position of Training/Safety Officer, the second in command for the York Fire Department. He then obtained his CPR Instructor, Traffic Incident Management Instructor and Emergency Medical Services Instructor certifications.

In October of 2019, he became the acting fire chief upon the resignation of the former chief.

Bestwick married his wife, Jan, in November of 1985, and they have two sons – Neil and Nathan. Neil and his wife, Lauren, are the parents of two children. Nathan is a York volunteer firefighter.

Bestwick said he is “excited to be named the York Fire Chief. Our future is bright. We have a generation of firefighters who are getting to the retirement age and we have been replacing them with quality people. I am excited for our remodel project at the fire station, this has been needed for some time. We have a new ambulance on order along with a new support vehicle. We will be getting a committee together for making the specifications for a new fire engine. We have a city administration that supports us and most importantly we have a great staff of dedicated people who serve the citizens of York and the surrounding area unselfishly.”

