Adopt A Family recipients adopted in record time

YORK – It’s only Dec. 3, yet all 15 families in the 2021 Adopt A Family program for this Christmas season have already been adopted!

The spirit of giving and generosity is certainly alive and well in the York community this year!

This may be one of the fastest adoption periods ever seen since the program was started by the York News-Times more than 30 years ago.

The gracious folks who adopted families are reminded that in order to ensure that all the families receive their gifts on time, each of them should be wrapped and brought to the News-Times, located at the corner of Fourth Street and Platte Avenue. The deadline for gift drop-off at the News-Times offices is Friday, Dec. 17.

The packages should be marked with the family’s number and adopters should specify which gifts are for which family member. Blue Valley will then deliver the gifts.

Monetary donations are another important part of the Adopt A Family program. Each year, financial donations are accepted by the Adopt A Family administrators at the News-Times and then turned over to an account that is managed by Blue Valley Community Action.