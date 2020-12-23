Adopt A Family program shows holiday spirit's alive and well

YORK – This being a most uncertain year, there were some who worried there would be difficulty in having all 15 families adopted in the annual Adopt A Family program.
But those worries were quickly put to rest as not only were all 15 families adopted, they were all adopted even before Thanksgiving . . . which is the fastest timeframe in the history of the program.
The program, now in its 31st year, is a collaborative effort between the York News-Times and Blue Valley Community Action. Blue Valley chooses the recipients, the News-Times facilitates the program and provides a housing area for the gifts, and then Blue Valley personnel make arrangements for the anonymous families to receive the gracious giving from strangers.
Each family is designated by a number. Those who adopt a family have that number as well as a “wish list” from each member of that household. The gifts are labeled according to the family number and the family member. Then, when they are delivered to the News-Times, the gifts are situated on pallets with those designated numbers – to make sure the families receive the gifts that have been purchased just for them.
This year didn’t disappoint as the entire former press room at the newspaper was completely filled with pallets piled high with presents.
The gifts were then delivered on Tuesday, so the families would be sure to have the packages before Christmas.
While the gifts were wrapped, there were still obvious objects among them – toys, cleaning supplies, books (given each year by a local church to tell the true story of Christmas), coats and even furniture.
Meanwhile, the monetary donations are still being accepted for the other side of this program. The monetary donations designated for the Adopt A Family program are placed in a fund to which Blue Valley has access. Throughout the year, the funds from those donations are made available for giving to people in need when they are in a crisis, such as needing money for gas, or medication, or for utilities. Those who wish to make monetary donations to that fund may do so by sending a check (designated for the Adopt A Family program) to the York News-Times at P.O. Box 279, York, NE 68467. The names of the donors will be published, unless the donor indicates that they want to remain anonymous.