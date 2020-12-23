Adopt A Family program shows holiday spirit's alive and well

Meanwhile, the monetary donations are still being accepted for the other side of this program. The monetary donations designated for the Adopt A Family program are placed in a fund to which Blue Valley has access. Throughout the year, the funds from those donations are made available for giving to people in need when they are in a crisis, such as needing money for gas, or medication, or for utilities. Those who wish to make monetary donations to that fund may do so by sending a check (designated for the Adopt A Family program) to the York News-Times at P.O. Box 279, York, NE 68467. The names of the donors will be published, unless the donor indicates that they want to remain anonymous.