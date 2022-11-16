Adopt A Family program is a great way to help

YORK – With Thanksgiving just a week away and the holiday shopping season soon to be in high gear, many are thinking of Christmas.

But for some families, buying Christmas gifts, warm coats and mittens or a ham for the holiday meal is difficult — maybe impossible — because of financial difficulties and hardships.

Fortunately, the York Adopt A Family program helps make holiday wishes come true.

Each year, the program provides Christmas gifts for less fortunate families by matching them with individuals, other families or organizations who adopt them.

The program has been in place for 32 years now — with Blue Valley Community Action overseeing the project in cooperation with the York News-Times.

Fifteen families have been selected as the recipients of this year’s Adopt A Family program.

They were chosen from among Blue Valley clientele or from recommendations by area pastors and social service agencies.

Each family put together a wish list – those lists will be published in the News-Times.

Each profile includes the ages, clothing sizes, needs and wishes of the family members so those who wish to adopt a family can select appropriate gifts.

A number will be assigned to each family to maintain their anonymity.

Anyone interested in adopting a family should call the News-Times business office at 362-4478 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. They should ask for Cheri Knoell or Tammi Eikenhorst who are the program coordinators for the YNT.

They are asked to specify the number of the family they want to adopt.

In order to ensure that all the families receive their gifts on time, each of them should be wrapped and brought to the News-Times, located at the corner of Fourth Street and Platte Avenue, no later than 5 p.m., Dec. 16. By doing so by this date, there will be ample time for delivery before Christmas.

The packages should be marked with the family’s number and adopters should specify which gifts are for which family member. Blue Valley will then deliver the gifts.

Monetary donations are another important part of the Adopt A Family program. Each year, financial donations are accepted by the Adopt A Family administrators at the News-Times and then turned over to an account that is managed by Blue Valley Community Action.

This money is accessed throughout the year as Blue Valley officials help individuals and families who fall on hard times . . . paying for utility bills, for vehicle gas, to help with medications, etc., when people can’t pay for those things themselves and have nowhere to turn.

The YNT has again set a goal, a challenge, of $5,000 . . . and there will be updates of the level of giving on a regular basis through Christmas.

To make monetary donations, funds may be left at the News-Times office, or they may be mailed to Adopt A Family in care of the News-Times, Box 279, York, NE 68467.

All checks should be made payable to Adopt A Family. In order to recognize those who give, contributors will be identified by name in the News-Times, unless they wish to remain anonymous.

Donations may also be made in a person’s memory or on behalf of an individual or group.