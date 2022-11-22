Adopt A Family program in full swing

YORK – The York News-Times’ Adopt A Family program is now in full swing.

Individuals, families, groups, organizations, businesses, etc., can adopt a family if they wish.

Each year, the program provides Christmas gifts for less fortunate families by matching them with individuals, other families or organizations who adopt them.

The program has been in place for 32 years now — with Blue Valley Community Action overseeing the project in cooperation with the York News-Times.

Fifteen families have been selected as the recipients of this year’s Adopt A Family program.

They were chosen from among Blue Valley clientele or from recommendations by area pastors and social service agencies.

Each family put together a wish list – those lists will be published in the News-Times, starting today.

Each profile includes the ages, clothing sizes, needs and wishes of the family members so those who wish to adopt a family can select appropriate gifts.

A number will be assigned to each family to maintain their anonymity.

Anyone interested in adopting a family should call the News-Times business office at 362-4478 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. They should ask for Cheri Knoell or Tammi Eikenhorst who are the program coordinators for the YNT.

They are asked to specify the number of the family they want to adopt.

In order to ensure that all the families receive their gifts on time, each of them should be wrapped and brought to the News-Times, located at the corner of Fourth Street and Platte Avenue, no later than 5 p.m., Dec. 16. By doing so by this date, there will be ample time for delivery before Christmas.

The packages should be marked with the family’s number and adopters should specify which gifts are for which family member. Blue Valley will then deliver the gifts.

Today, we are publishing the profiles/wish lists of the first eight families. The remaining seven will be published on Friday.

Family #1

A 9-month-old girl wants 12-month clothes for winter, light-up noisy toys and a plush girly blanket.

Her 2 ½-year-old sister would like a Paw Patrol throw blanket, size 3T girls’ clothes for winter, and a play make-up set.

Their mom would like a throw blanket in any color, a water bottle with straw and candles.

Their father would like wool socks (size 11), sandpaper and a dremel set.

As a family, they would like bath towels (tan, white and gray), kitchen towels (tan, white and gray) and a board game for all ages.

Family #2

A 1 1/2-year-old girl would like learning toys, a 24-month winter coat in any color, 24-month socks or clothes for winter.

A 4-year-old girl would like kids’ books (preschool level), baby dolls, winter coat size 4T in any color.

Their 5-year-old brother would like Paw Patrol toys, clothes size 5T/6T, a winter coat size 5T in any color, action figures (wrestlers, Marvel, Transformers).

Family #3

A two-month-old girl needs any type of baby toys, newborn diapers and wipes.

Her 3-year-old sister would like winter clothes, size 7/8 and shoes, size 11; toys (babies and Barbies) and learning toys focusing on the ABCs and numbers.

Their mother would like size 7 shoes, winter boots, medium sized shirt, medium pajama bottoms.

As a family, they would like games for family game nights and bath towels in any color.

Family #4

A 1 ½-year-old boy would like clothes (2T/3T), shoes (toddler boy size 6); suction eating plate, utensils or sippy cup; Play Pretend toys (food for play kitchen, etc.)

His 5-year-old brother would like Slime/art items (anything crafty), clothes (size 8-10 or boy’s medium), shoes (size 1) and action figures/dolls (Avengers).

Their mother would like storage containers (Rubbermaid, large), socks (size 5-11), candles (apple cinnamon scented).

Their dad would like an air pump for basketballs, a blanket (queen size, black or green), and Wax Melts (anything apple).

As a family they would like board games, a hot cocoa kit and a kids’ sled.

Family #5

A 4-year-old boy would like clothes (4T); shoes (10 toddler); and toy cars, trucks, trains, fire trucks or ambulances.

His 8-year-old brother would like clothes (8-10), shoes (1.5 wide), a R/C car, football cars, art or coloring items.

Their 10-year-old brother would like clothes (size 10/12), shoes (size 3) and a headset for Xbox 1.

Their 11-year-old sister would like clothes (size 10/12), shoes (size 3), wireless headphones, a necklace, art items, eyeshadow, light pink lip gloss.

Their 12-year-old brother would like clothes (size 10/12), shoes (size 6) and a Xbox 1 controller.

Their 14-year-old sister would like clothes (women’s size 7), leggings (medium), shirts (medium and large), shoes (size 7) and makeup (black mascara and eyeshadow).

Another 14-year-old sister would like junior (size 0) shirts (small), small leggings, size 7 shoes and black mascara.

Their mother would like small leggings, a heating pad, pots or pans.

Their dad would like anything Rick and Morty, medium T-shirts and medium sweat pants.

As a family, they would like bath towels, outside games and a Bumper Ball.

Family #6

A 5-year-old girl would like anything associated with unicorns, pajamas and warm clothes (size 5T), crayons and a coloring book.

Her 6-year-old sister would like colorful posters, anything associated with Spiderman, pajamas and warm clothes (size 6 girls), crayons and a coloring book.

Their 9-year-old brother would like Legos, Spiderman things, pajamas and warm clothes (size 10/12 boys).

Their mother would like a vanilla candle, large bathrobe, hair ties, eye shadow and mascara.

As a family, they would like storage containers (Pyrex/collapsible), storage items for their living room, bath towels in any color and family games.

Family #7

A 3-year-old boy would like Paw Patrol toys, shoes (boys’ size 10) and a black jacket (boys’ size 6).

His mom would like a jacket (women’s size medium in red), a pink purse and tennis shoes (size 6 in black).

His dad would like size 8 shoes, size small jacket and size 31x30 jeans.

As a family, they would like black bath towels, kitchen towels in any color and a four-slice toaster.

Family #8

A 2-year-old girl would like winter clothes (size 4T0, baby dolls and Barbies and a big ball.

Her 2-year-old brother would like winter clothes (size 3T), big cars and children’s books.

Their 4-year-old brother would like winter clothes (size 6, small), a remote controlled car and magnetic blocks.

Their mother would like size 9 socks, nail polish and a throw blanket in any color.

Their dad would like Adidas cologne, winter socks (9-11) and a large winter coat.

As a family, they would like board games, kitchen towels in any color and plastic drinking cups.