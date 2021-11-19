Adopt A Family Profiles -- Families #11-15

Editor’s note: These are the wish lists of the last five families to be profiled from the 15 in this year’s program. The first 10 were profiled earlier.

Family #11

A 3-year-old boy would like Thomas the Train toys, “Cars” the movie, a twin-sized bed set, “Cars” the movie toys.

His mother would like black boots with fur lining (size 8), socks, bras (size 42 DDD), sweat pants and a sweatshirt (size XL).

As a family, they would like a black pots and pans set, a red plates/bowls set and a purple bathroom set (with shower curtain, bath mat, etc.).

Family #12

A 3-week-old baby boy needs clothes (6-9 month), baby toys and a stocking cap for a baby.

His 4-year-old sister would like a coat (size 4T and girly), a stocking cap with gloves to match the coat and kids’ jewelry.

Their mother would like socks (women’s size 9), extra-large T-shirts and a stocking cap.

Their father would like shoes (size 8), socks (size 8) and T-shirts (size XL).