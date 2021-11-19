 Skip to main content
Adopt A Family Profiles -- Families #11-15
Adopt A Family Profiles -- Families #11-15

Editor’s note: These are the wish lists of the last five families to be profiled from the 15 in this year’s program. The first 10 were profiled earlier.

Family #11

A 3-year-old boy would like Thomas the Train toys, “Cars” the movie, a twin-sized bed set, “Cars” the movie toys.

His mother would like black boots with fur lining (size 8), socks, bras (size 42 DDD), sweat pants and a sweatshirt (size XL).

As a family, they would like a black pots and pans set, a red plates/bowls set and a purple bathroom set (with shower curtain, bath mat, etc.).

Family #12

A 3-week-old baby boy needs clothes (6-9 month), baby toys and a stocking cap for a baby.

His 4-year-old sister would like a coat (size 4T and girly), a stocking cap with gloves to match the coat and kids’ jewelry.

Their mother would like socks (women’s size 9), extra-large T-shirts and a stocking cap.

Their father would like shoes (size 8), socks (size 8) and T-shirts (size XL).

As a family, they would like pots and pans, blankets and “Frozen” the movie (or other family DVDs).

Family #13

A 2-year-old girl would like music band toys (instruments), a tea set, doll items (pretend play) and a Crayola color wonder art kit (mess free).

Her 6-year-old sister would like a Coboodle make-up case (brushes, nail polish, etc.), Fidget toys/arts supplies and a tie-dye kit (size 6).

Their 13-year-old sister would like a Google nest mini, Pilot g2 retractable ink pens (.7 mm), Bed Head Curlipops curling wand (1 ¼-inch).

Their 16-year-old sister would like Essence Lash Princess mascara, a Papermate Flairs Candy pop pack and a grey fuzzy throw blanket.

Their mother would like socks (size 6), slippers (size 7) and a bath robe (size small/medium).

As a family, they would like bath or kitchen towels, coffee cups and a throw blanket.

Family #14

A six-month-old girl needs learning toys (6-12 months), winter coat (purple, pink or yellow, size 6-9 months), and clothes/socks (size 6-9 months).

Her 3-year-old sister would like “Frozen” the movie items (XS or S if clothes), a winter coat (pink or yellow, size S or 6/6X), and art items (colors, crayons, etc.).

Their 6-year-old sister would like craft items (slime maker, EZ Bake Oven, etc.), American Girl Doll items (clothes, etc.), and a winter coat (purple, size girls 7/8).

Their mother would like a coat (XL, black or neutral), black leggings (XL), shampoo and conditioner.

As a family, they would like family board games, an Applebee’s gift card and a griddle.

Family #15

A 7-month-old girl would like clothes (size 12 months), teething toys and blankets.

Her 3-year-old brother would like Paw Patrol items, clothes (size 3T) and balls/figures (PJ Mask).

Their 8-year-old brother would like metal cars, clothes/jeans (size 8), zip-up hoodies (size 8) and stuffed animals (he loves the color green).

Their mother would like clothes (size small, medium for pants), hair bands and facial masks.

As a family, they would like games, movies and bath/kitchen towels.

To adopt any of these families or the previously profiled families, contact the York News-Times.

