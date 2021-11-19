Adopt A Family Profiles -- Families #11-15

Editor’s note: These are the wish lists of the last five families to be profiled from the 15 in this year’s program. The first 10 were profiled earlier.
Family #11
A 3-year-old boy would like Thomas the Train toys, “Cars” the movie, a twin-sized bed set, “Cars” the movie toys.
His mother would like black boots with fur lining (size 8), socks, bras (size 42 DDD), sweat pants and a sweatshirt (size XL).
As a family, they would like a black pots and pans set, a red plates/bowls set and a purple bathroom set (with shower curtain, bath mat, etc.).
Family #12
A 3-week-old baby boy needs clothes (6-9 month), baby toys and a stocking cap for a baby.
His 4-year-old sister would like a coat (size 4T and girly), a stocking cap with gloves to match the coat and kids’ jewelry.
Their mother would like socks (women’s size 9), extra-large T-shirts and a stocking cap.
Their father would like shoes (size 8), socks (size 8) and T-shirts (size XL).
As a family, they would like pots and pans, blankets and “Frozen” the movie (or other family DVDs).
Family #13
A 2-year-old girl would like music band toys (instruments), a tea set, doll items (pretend play) and a Crayola color wonder art kit (mess free).
Her 6-year-old sister would like a Coboodle make-up case (brushes, nail polish, etc.), Fidget toys/arts supplies and a tie-dye kit (size 6).
Their 13-year-old sister would like a Google nest mini, Pilot g2 retractable ink pens (.7 mm), Bed Head Curlipops curling wand (1 ¼-inch).
Their 16-year-old sister would like Essence Lash Princess mascara, a Papermate Flairs Candy pop pack and a grey fuzzy throw blanket.
Their mother would like socks (size 6), slippers (size 7) and a bath robe (size small/medium).
As a family, they would like bath or kitchen towels, coffee cups and a throw blanket.
Family #14
A six-month-old girl needs learning toys (6-12 months), winter coat (purple, pink or yellow, size 6-9 months), and clothes/socks (size 6-9 months).
Her 3-year-old sister would like “Frozen” the movie items (XS or S if clothes), a winter coat (pink or yellow, size S or 6/6X), and art items (colors, crayons, etc.).
Their 6-year-old sister would like craft items (slime maker, EZ Bake Oven, etc.), American Girl Doll items (clothes, etc.), and a winter coat (purple, size girls 7/8).
Their mother would like a coat (XL, black or neutral), black leggings (XL), shampoo and conditioner.
As a family, they would like family board games, an Applebee’s gift card and a griddle.
Family #15
A 7-month-old girl would like clothes (size 12 months), teething toys and blankets.
Her 3-year-old brother would like Paw Patrol items, clothes (size 3T) and balls/figures (PJ Mask).
Their 8-year-old brother would like metal cars, clothes/jeans (size 8), zip-up hoodies (size 8) and stuffed animals (he loves the color green).
Their mother would like clothes (size small, medium for pants), hair bands and facial masks.
As a family, they would like games, movies and bath/kitchen towels.
To adopt any of these families or the previously profiled families, contact the York News-Times.