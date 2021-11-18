Adopt A Family in 31st year

YORK – With Thanksgiving just a week away and the holiday season soon to be in high gear, many are thinking of Christmas.
But for some families, buying Christmas gifts, warm coats and mittens or a ham for the holiday meal is difficult — maybe impossible — because of financial difficulties and hardships.
Fortunately, the York Adopt A Family program helps make holiday wishes come true.
Each year, the program provides Christmas gifts for less fortunate families by matching them with individuals, other families or organizations who adopt them.
The program has been in place for 31 years now — with Blue Valley Community Action overseeing the project in cooperation with the York News-Times.
Fifteen families have been selected as the recipients of this year’s Adopt A Family program.
They were chosen from among Blue Valley clientele or from recommendations by area pastors and social service agencies.
Each family put together a wish list – those lists will be published in the News-Times, starting today.
Each profile includes the ages, clothing sizes, needs and wishes of the family members so those who wish to adopt a family can select appropriate gifts.
A number will be assigned to each family to maintain their anonymity.
Anyone interested in adopting a family should call the News-Times business office at 362-4478 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. They should ask for Cheri Knoell or Tammi Eikenhorst who are the program coordinators for the YNT.
They are asked to specify the number of the family they want to adopt.
In order to ensure that all the families receive their gifts on time, each of them should be wrapped and brought to the News-Times, located at the corner of Fourth Street and Platte Avenue. The deadline for gift drop-off at the News-Times offices is Friday, Dec. 17.
The packages should be marked with the family’s number and adopters should specify which gifts are for which family member. Blue Valley will then deliver the gifts.
Monetary donations are another important part of the Adopt A Family program. Each year, financial donations are accepted by the Adopt A Family administrators at the News-Times and then turned over to an account that is managed by Blue Valley Community Action.
This money is accessed throughout the year as Blue Valley officials help individuals and families who fall on hard times . . . paying for utility bills, for vehicle gas, to help with medications, etc., when people can’t pay for those things themselves and have nowhere to turn.
The YNT has again set a goal, a challenge, of $5,000 . . . and there will be updates of the level of giving on a regular basis through Christmas.
To make monetary donations, funds may be mailed to Adopt A Family in care of the News-Times, Box 279, York, NE 68467.
All checks should be made payable to Adopt A Family. In order to recognize those who give, contributors will be identified by name in the News-Times, unless they wish to remain anonymous.
Donations may also be made in a person’s memory or on behalf of an individual or group.
Wish lists of families #1-10:
Family #1
A four-year-old girl wants Elsa dolls, a winter coat (size 5-6) and princess costumes.
Her seven-year-old brother wants WWE wrestlers, Pokemon cards and snow boots (size 9W).
Their 14-year-ols brother wants large shirts, large sweaters and a large winter coat.
Their mother would like a queen size comforter, snow boots (size 8) and pajamas (size large).
Their father would like a jacket (size large), work boots (size 10) and razors to cut hair.
As a family, they would like tools, family games, plates and spoons.
Family #2
A two-year-old boy would like Monster trucks, wooden puzzles and clothes (size 5T, toddler).
His 11-year-old brother would like remote control cars and trucks, a Hot Wheels race track and a Nerf gun.
Their 13-year-old sister would like lip gloss, body spray/perfume and nail polish.
Their 16-year-old brother would like a digital camera, a Nerf gun and Goosebumps books.
Their mother would like shirts (XXL), jeans (size 16, women’s), perfume and body spray.
As a family, they would like a Monopoly board game, small lamps and curtains.
Family #3
A four-year-old girl would like pants (size 6X), winter shirts (size 6X), underwear and socks (shoe size 12 girls).
Her five-year-old sister would like pants (size 7), long-sleeved shirts (flannel, size 7), underwear and socks (shoe size 2).
Their mother would like socks (white, size 8), athletic/yoga pants (black, size small) and shirts (size medium or large).
As a family, they would like white kitchen bowls, deep soup bowls, dinner plates, kids’ cups and utensils (dishwasher safe).
Family #4
A 13-year-old girl would like Pokemon cards (Charizard is her favorite), fishing tackle, men’s hoodies (black or blue, adult men’s medium size).
Her 15-year-old brother would like hand tools (he likes red), STEM projects (hands-on building) and snow boots (size men’s 7 ½).
Their mother would like a waffle iron, bread pans and slippers (size 11-12).
As a family, they would like a Pizza Hut gift card, a Monopoly game and movie/game night snacks.
Family #5
A 12-year-old boy would like a winter coat, hat, gloves (size 10-12, child), PS4 games (Monster Truck or racing) and Legos.
His 15-year-old brother would like a winter coat, hat, gloves (size 14-16), anything Minecraft or similar games, and jeans (size 30, men’s).
Their mother would like a winter coat (size XXL), T-shirts (size XXL) and leggings (size 3XL).
Their father would like a winter coat (size XL), jeans (size 34) and T-shirts (size XL).
As a family, they would like PS4 games (Family Feud or others), family movies or games and a dish set.
Family #6
A 2-year-old girl would like footie pajamas (size 3T-4T), Barbies and blocks.
Her mother would like women’s leggings (size medium or large), a blanket and a lamp.
As a family, they would like games, a hand mixer and baking dishes.
Family #7
A 5-year-old girl would like footie pajamas (size 5T, in purple, pink or red. She loves Disney and princesses); dolls and doll accessories; a soft blanket (same colors as said before).
Her 7-year-old brother would like pants (not jeans, size 6-7), a blanket (any color) and Roblox toys.
Their 12-year-old brother would like hoodies (size 10-12, any color), Legos and football cards.
Their 14-year-old brother would like warm hoodies (men’s large size), baseball and football items.
Their 17-year-old brother would like shirts (men’s size medium), Christmas pajamas (men’s size medium) and holiday mugs.
Their mother would like perfume (Vanilla Fields, Navy, Lady Stetson or White Diamonds), leggings (women’s size large) and comfortable shirts (size large).
Their father would like T-shirts (men’s size large), blue jeans (size 36x30), and warm gloves (men’s size medium).
As a family, they would like board games, baking dishes and a box fan.
Family #8
A 17-month-old boy would like cotton zip up sleepers (18 or 24 month), Cocomelon toys and vehicle toys.
His 3-year-old brother would like Hot Wheels, sweatpants (size XS, 4-5 boys) and pajamas (size XS, 4-5 boys).
Their 4-year-old sister would like Barbies, Justice clothes (size XS for shirts and small pants) and pajamas (size small, 6/6x).
Their 15-year-old sister would like a robe (teal blue or grey, women’s size large), scrapbook items and spa items.
Their 17-year-old brother would like a robe (size XL, men’s), men’s personal care items/toiletries and plain men’s shirts.
Their mother would like spa items (eye masks, face masks, lotions, etc.), manicure/pedicure items, and the book “Midnight Sun” by Stephanie Meyer.
Their father would like shirts (size large), sweatpants (size large) and pajama pants (size large).
As a family, they would like candles (they prefer none that are fruity or citrus), throw pillows (neutral, simple colors and designs), and reusable water bottles and cups for adults and kids.
Family #9
A 13-month-old girl would like clothes (size 24 months), noisy toys and Hot Wheels.
Her 3-year-old brother would like tractors, Hot Wheels and Monster Trucks.
Their 4-year-old sister would like baby dolls, shoes (size 10) and items from Frozen the movie.
Their 6-year-old sister would like My Little Pony items, coloring books and reading books (involving numbers and colors).
Their father would like socks (size 13), shirts (XL), jeans (36x30) and winter clothes (XXL).
As a family, they would like family games, blankets, pots and pans.
Family #10
A 10-year-old girl would like a saucer chair (pink or black, from Walmart), sleeping shoes/slippers (size 4-5), and a LOL Surprise Doll outfit (from Walmart).
Her 13-year-old sister would like Reebok crop hoodies (or similar, size large), sleeping shoes/slippers (size 7-8), and mini suede boots (size 8, pink).
Their mother would like a women’s packable stretch zip-up puffer jacket (in light pink or black, size large), a Tramontina 9-piece non-stick cookware set, and a soft blanket (brown).
Their father would like Wrangler men’s fleece-lined carpenter jeans (tan), a puffer jacket (size XL, black or green) and a blanket (brown).