Adopt A Family details, profiles continue

YORK – The York News-Times’ Adopt A Family program is now in full swing.

Individuals, families, groups, organizations, businesses, etc., can adopt a family if they wish.

Each year, the program provides Christmas gifts for less fortunate families by matching them with individuals, other families or organizations who adopt them.

The program has been in place for 32 years now — with Blue Valley Community Action overseeing the project in cooperation with the York News-Times.

Fifteen families have been selected as the recipients of this year’s Adopt A Family program.

They were chosen from among Blue Valley clientele or from recommendations by area pastors and social service agencies.

Each family put together a wish list – those lists will be published in the News-Times, starting today.

Each profile includes the ages, clothing sizes, needs and wishes of the family members so those who wish to adopt a family can select appropriate gifts.

A number will be assigned to each family to maintain their anonymity.

Anyone interested in adopting a family should call the News-Times business office at 362-4478 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. They should ask for Cheri Knoell or Tammi Eikenhorst who are the program coordinators for the YNT.

They are asked to specify the number of the family they want to adopt.

In order to ensure that all the families receive their gifts on time, each of them should be wrapped and brought to the News-Times, located at the corner of Fourth Street and Platte Avenue, no later than 5 p.m., Dec. 16. By doing so by this date, there will be ample time for delivery before Christmas.

The packages should be marked with the family’s number and adopters should specify which gifts are for which family member. Blue Valley will then deliver the gifts.

Today, we are publishing the profiles/wish lists of families 9-15. Families 1-8 were highlighted in Wednesday’s publication.

Family #9

A 3-year-old boy would like a winter coat (size 3T in any color), snow boots (toddler size 11) and a Candyland board game.

His 5-year-old brother would like Autism chew toys (handheld), wooden-patterned blocks or a jigsaw puzzle, long-sleeved shirts with trucks on them (size 5T or XS in little kids).

Their 7-year-old brother would like slippers (boys’ size 1 in any design), a twin-size comforter (in blue and orange) and a Memory Card game.

Their 12-year-old sister would like casual shoes (5.5 or women’s size 7 in black), a Monopoly board game and a twin sheet set (in any color or design).

Their mother would like size 9 slippers, the book “The Explosive Child” by Ross Greene and the “Taste of Home: Ultimate Baking Cookbook.”

Their dad would like size 13 slippers, a leak/spill proof to-go coffee mug and extra-large winter gloves.

As a family, they would like bath towels in any color, a Tupperware set and a bathroom toothbrush organizer for six.

Family #10

A 2-year-old girl would like a Barbie, long-sleeved shirts and pants (size 3T) and coloring items.

Her 4-year-old sister would like Barbies, craft items and a blanket.

Their 8-year-old sister would like crats, blankets and a Rainbow High Barbie.

Their 11-year-old sister would like skin care items such as makeup, cleanser, etc.; pajamas (size 10-11), fluffy socks (size 5) and Fidgets.

Their 14-year-old sister would like sweatshirts (size adult medium), a blanket and candles.

Their 16-year-old sister would like sweatshirts and sweatpants (size medium), a blanket and socks (size 8).

Their mom would like “The Temptation Saga” or the “Blood Bond Saga” from the Helen Hardt series; a large bathrobe and oak or walnut stain or polyurethane.

As a family they would like toilet paper, paper towels, laundry soap softener, dish soap and household supplies.

Family #11

A 9-year-old girl would like craft items like paper and beads, jewelry such as pierced earrings and necklaces and a hoodie (size 7-8).

Her mom would like arts and crafts supplies or paints, a bathrobe (size XL) and black boots (size 6 ½).

As a family, they would like a hand mixer, blender and a coffee maker.

Family #12

A 3-year-old girl would like clothes (size 5T), shoes (size 10 ½), dress-up clothes/makeup, Paw Patrol items or babies, hats and gloves.

Her 5-year-old brother would like clothes (size kids’ 6), shoes (12 ½), sonic or Paw Patrol items, hats and gloves.

Their 13-year-old sister would like jeans (size 7), tops (size medium), shoes (size 6 in women’s), perfume, makeup, hats and gloves.

Their 16-year-old sister would like jeans (size 11), tops (size large), shoes (women’s size 9 ½), makeup, perfume, hats and gloves.

Their mother would like long socks for wearing under boots, a long house robe and slippers (size 10).

As a family, they would like Candyland, Chutes and Ladders, Scrabble or Clue vintage book shelf editions; fuzzy blankets, hot chocolate and flavored popcorn.

Family #13

An 8-year-old boy would like Beyblades, wooden 3D puzzles and anything associated with Pokemon.

His mom would like bakeware (glass bread, 8x8), glass vacuum seal jars and wide-mouth rings.

As a family, they would like puzzles, board games and card games.

Family #14

A 4-year-old girl would like clothes (size 6-7), brain/learning activities (but prefer not puzzles) and a fuzzy stuffed animal.

Her 4-year-old sister would like clothes (size 4-5), fuzzy blankets and fuzzy stuffed animals.

Their father would like anything related to Ohio State, a coat/hoodie (size XXL) and shirts (XL0.

Their mother would like kitchen pots and pans, family games and a Grand Central gift card.

Family #15

A 3-year-old boy would like shoes (size toddler 9), anything related to Batman and Monster trucks.

His 5-year-old brother would like shoes (size toddler 12), Monster trucks and Pop-its.

Their 7-year-old brother would like shoes (Y3 boys), toy cars and Pokemon cards.

Their father would like jeans (size 31x30), medium shirts or large hoodies and car items.

Their mother would like candles, blankets and large scrub tops with medium bottoms.

As a family, they would like blankets, movies (kids’ DVDs) and Hot Wheels.