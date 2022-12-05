Administrator shares 2022 highlights for the city of York

YORK – York City Administrator Dr. Sue Crawford took a moment this past week, during the regular meeting of the York City Council, to share “and celebrate what we’ve all accomplished, together, in the city, over the past year. As we do our work, day to day, we don’t always realize how much was done and how many good things have happened in the last 12 months.”

Dr. Crawford said she wanted to highlight those accomplishments, looking back on 2022 as it draws to a close.

She noted the city’s increased revenues which led to a lowering of the property tax levy by $.02. The city has been seeing record-breaking sales tax revenues, she noted, and over the course of the year the city has returned over 30 acres to private property tax status (due to sales of previously city-held land). She also said there are currently more than 3,500 memberships at the community center.

There has also been increased volume, she said, in staff activity and usage of services. Dr. Crawford said that in 2022, the city “had over three times the volume on building permits and inspections; a record-breaking call volume for fire/EMS; record attendance for summer library programs; there were 266 events booked at the convention center; and there were new programs and trainings in all departments, too numerous to list.”

In the area of personnel, “the city hired 17 full-time employees; there were 12 internal promotions and eight new certifications (earned by staff members); and the city implemented its wage study with pay updates. The library staff was restructured with a new full-time position; there were three police officers hired and three officers promoted with stringent standards; and there were two street superintendents credentialed through the Nebraska Department of Transportation,” Dr. Crawford said.

She also provided a list of process/policy improvements, which included: recodification analysis of all city codes (with the exception of zoning); an update of the personnel manual; the reinstatement of the annual personnel evaluation process; cross-training and shared documentation of city hall staff tasks; process improvement for leases of land and airport hangars; and an update to the city’s zoning to address home-based businesses.

A lot of things happened in the arena of city infrastructure. Dr. Crawford provided an incredible list – the award of a $15.6 million grant for the city’s pedestrian infrastructure projects; 95 curb cuts to improve inclusive pedestrian access; 25% of the lead pipe was replaced citywide; the new landfill cell was completed; the massive renovation projects at the auditorium and community center were completed; playground equipment was installed downtown; new RV camper spots were added at the ballfield complex; new outdoor instruments and benches were installed at the library; there were renovations to the convention center’s south entrance and office area; the police station got a commercial grade gym through local donations; and a 17-acre solar field was completed with the Nebraska Public Power District to cover the city’s, county’s and schools’ electrical needs.

She also stressed the importance of community outreach and noted this was achieved in a variety of ways during 2022. Dr. Crawford mentioned the new digital marketing that took place in order to recruit new police officers and other city employees; Ambassador visits to city-owned properties like the community center and the library; community-wide events at the convention center; fire/safety education provided to the local schools by the York Fire Department; fire extinguisher and first aid training for city, county and businesses; a joint police-fire taser training session; more than 1,500 local kids had positive contact with police officers through presentations, school visits and other events; the Vision 2025 Community Engagement process took place at the library; and the library also hosted a Yorkfest fun night and a Homecoming rally.

The city also made a number of emergency-related improvements and updates, including a local emergency plan updated with input from department heads; FEMA identification cards were issued for key staff and council members; the auditorium has been prepared for use as a community emergency shelter; emergency training was completed by the staff; and emergency materials were prepared for the council members.

“It’s been a very exciting year and I’m proud of our staff,” Dr. Crawford said to the council. “These are the things that we all accomplished together and I just wanted to highlight some of those that really stood out.”