Having adoptions is so exciting but also brings in some anxiety because you want everyone to be aware in the family that there is an adjustment period. If you are feeling overwhelmed adopting a pet, they pick up on that vibe.

It is an adjustment for both the family adopting and for the pet. We always tell adopters there is a 3/3/3 rule to remember this being 3 days to decompress meaning they may feel overwhelmed, try to run away, bite, bark, unsure of what’s going on, not yet comfortable to be their self, may not want to eat or drink, shut down, may hide under furniture, and tests boundaries.

Then you enter 3 weeks which is the part where they start to learn your routine this meaning they start settling in, feel more comfortable, realizes this could be his/her forever home, figures out new environment, gets into a routine, let’s guard down, begin to show true personality, and behavior issues may appear.

Then on to the 3-month mark which is when the pet starts to feel at home that means finally feeling completely comfortable in a home, begins to build trust, begins to bond, gains a complete sense of security with new family, sets into a routine, secure not to run away or bolt.

I remember when we first adopted our dog Mia from the shelter that was the biggest transition I had ever had with a dog. It took lots of texting Kim at YAAP for advice who guided me on how to handle her behaviors. Mia came into our household and acted like she ruled the place so that behavior needed to be addressed. I can’t imagine not having her in our lives now but there was a huge adjustment period. Can you imagine how overwhelmed she was? Shelter pets have been let down and they need to find a sense of security and you have to allow the proper time for that to happen. Obviously there are going to be situations where it is not in the best interest to stay but please I’m telling you to give it your all to make things work. We always take any pet that is adopted from us back but it is extremely hard on them and that trust is once again brought down a level.