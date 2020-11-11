Additional work will be done at auditorium, committee can review issues as they come up

He also explained that the building subcommittee is made up of the city administrator, the mayor and three council members – the president of the council, the vice-president of the council and Matt Wagner from the Finance Committee.

“So even though the goal is to keep this moving, the council leadership still controls any additional money that would be spent,” Redfern said further.

“These last two issues that were found, waiting for the council to be addressed slowed down the work, so we looking at this method, of letting the subcommittee look at these types of issues to keep things moving and then all that would come back to the council anyway, with bids. But by allowing the subcommittee to look at asking for bids, this would allow the project to keep moving. It’s certainly open for discussion,” Mayor Redfern told the council members. “I just don’t want the project to be stalled out three weeks again (between council meetings). This is just an alternative.”

“The claims would still have to be presented to the council,” said Charley Campbell, city attorney.

“This seems like a back door way to do this, Barry,” Saathoff said to the mayor. “The contractor, in the beginning said $5 million and no more.”

“It’s not back door,” Redfern responded.