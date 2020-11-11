Additional work will be done at auditorium, committee can review issues as they come up

YORK – The York City Council has approved an additional $68,000 worth of work on the city auditorium that will improve the wiring and the ceiling, after additional issues were found by workers.
The project, which has been underway for a few months, was initially capped at $5 million – to include extensive work at the community center as well. However, these two new issues came up and contractors asked the city if they wanted to move forward with the extra work while the extensive work is underway.
The wiring work will cost an additional $25,000 and the ceiling work will cost an additional $42,600.
“We got actual bids on these and the building committee met on this,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “No one wants to see the price go up, but these are things that need to be done.”
“But like with all projects, we will find things,” said Councilman Ron Mogul. “No one likes it, but with the reality of working on an 80-year-old building . . . well, this is it. But the amount I don’t think is a deal breaker.”
All the council members, with the exception of Ron Saathoff, voted in favor of allowing the extra work to be done with those price tags.
Redfern also asked the council to consider allowing the building review subcommittee to have discretion to approve scope of work increases due the essence of eliminating time delays for these projects – not to exceed $50,000.
He also explained that the building subcommittee is made up of the city administrator, the mayor and three council members – the president of the council, the vice-president of the council and Matt Wagner from the Finance Committee.
“So even though the goal is to keep this moving, the council leadership still controls any additional money that would be spent,” Redfern said further.
“These last two issues that were found, waiting for the council to be addressed slowed down the work, so we looking at this method, of letting the subcommittee look at these types of issues to keep things moving and then all that would come back to the council anyway, with bids. But by allowing the subcommittee to look at asking for bids, this would allow the project to keep moving. It’s certainly open for discussion,” Mayor Redfern told the council members. “I just don’t want the project to be stalled out three weeks again (between council meetings). This is just an alternative.”
“The claims would still have to be presented to the council,” said Charley Campbell, city attorney.
“This seems like a back door way to do this, Barry,” Saathoff said to the mayor. “The contractor, in the beginning said $5 million and no more.”
“It’s not back door,” Redfern responded.
“We have an obligation to the citizens to keep it at $5 million, no more,” Saathoff said further.
“We initially started out with this project being over $6 million, then we got it down to $5 million,” said Council member Sheila Hubbard.
Redfern added that as an alternative for allowing these types of issues to be taken to the subcommittee, special meetings of the full council could be called so as to not slow the project down.
The majority of the council voted in favor of allowing subcommittee the discretion of approving scope of work increases not to exceed $50,000 – in order to avoid time delays if a council meeting isn’t in the very near future, if more issues arise. Saathoff voted against.
