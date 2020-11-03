Additional work at auditorium to be considered by council

YORK – Additional work at the city auditorium will be considered by the city council this week, when they meet in regular session.
This additional work is above the initial scope of work that had been planned.
It is being proposed that additional electrical work be done, after issues were found, which will cost an additional $25,000.
It is also being proposed that additional ceiling work be done, after issues were found, which will cost an additional $42,600.
As explained during the last city council meeting, the issues were found after subcontractors were inside the facility, doing demolition, reconstruction and construction work.
This is a large project in itself already. The total project cost, of doing major renovation and repair work in both the auditorium and the community center, has a price tag of $5 million.
If the council approves the additional wiring and ceiling work, that will add another $67,600 to the total cost.
Because of the age of the building, some expected these types of things to come up as the project goes on. But there were also concerns raised about allowing the price to exceed the $5 million mark, as originally agreed upon.
Initially, it was proposed to allow them to do the work while keeping the figure below $100,000. Then the council agreed to ask for specific bids for the work, before voting on whether it should take place.
Also on Thursday night’s agenda:
• The council will consider amending the city’s rules and definitions in the zoning ordinance regarding signage downtown. The council has already said it is in favor of allowing different types of signage, besides what is already included in what’s been called outdated language in the zoning regulations. The amendment will allow businesses to have signs that are not just flush to the buildings – thereby making them more visible to those driving and walking past.
• Claims, minutes and the city administrator’s report will be heard.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will be held in the council chambers on Thursday night, starting at 7 p.m.
Masks are not required for those in attendance, but as stated prior to the last meeting, they are recommended and appreciated.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!