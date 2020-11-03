Additional work at auditorium to be considered by council

YORK – Additional work at the city auditorium will be considered by the city council this week, when they meet in regular session.

This additional work is above the initial scope of work that had been planned.

It is being proposed that additional electrical work be done, after issues were found, which will cost an additional $25,000.

It is also being proposed that additional ceiling work be done, after issues were found, which will cost an additional $42,600.

As explained during the last city council meeting, the issues were found after subcontractors were inside the facility, doing demolition, reconstruction and construction work.

This is a large project in itself already. The total project cost, of doing major renovation and repair work in both the auditorium and the community center, has a price tag of $5 million.

If the council approves the additional wiring and ceiling work, that will add another $67,600 to the total cost.

Because of the age of the building, some expected these types of things to come up as the project goes on. But there were also concerns raised about allowing the price to exceed the $5 million mark, as originally agreed upon.