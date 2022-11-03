Additional city council profile

Editor’s note: This is an additional city council candidate profile that arrived after the others were printed. This profile features candidate, Jeff McGregor.

Name: Jeff McGregor

Address: 71 Beech Ave York, NE 68467-4531

Current occupation:

Veterans Health Administration (Healthcare Administration) 7 years

Past work experience:

Department of Defense/Department of the Navy 6 years, US Navy 21 years (Retired)

Other experiences:

Member of Irven J. Blum VFW Post 1609 in York, NE serving as Post Quartermaster/Adjutant. Member of American Legion Bolton Post 19 in York, NE serving as Sr. Vice Commander. Volunteered time to multiple groups, to include homeless shelters, Special Olympics, schools, and Volunteer Firefighter organizations.

Q: Why are you running for this position?

A: I believe York has great opportunity to expand and develop while at the same time maintaining a warm and inviting environment that will appeal to families and entice them into joining our community. I see being a member of the York City Council as an opportunity to help ensure this goal of growth and expansion is realized. Above all, it is an opportunity to give back to my community and to be a voice for its citizens when they feel they have none.

Q: What talents do you bring to the table that would best equip you in this position?

A: I believe my experiences in life have provided me with a broad knowledge of people, cultures, and communities. Throughout my careers in the Navy and Federal Service I have worked independently and collaboratively developing my ability to make decisions quickly when needed, as well as take pause and listen to input from others when it is appropriate. I am quite capable of working with a team, both as a leader and as a member.

Q: The city has started the process toward building a new fire station. Money has been set aside, as a beginning of saving for the substantial investment. Do you have any feelings about where a new station could be located, how it could be funded and features that should be included?

A: I am in favor of this endeavor, as public safety is a must, especially as we look forward to the growth and expansion of York. To reduce expense, I would like to look at property currently owned by the city and assess their suitability. A couple of sites that come to mind are the former Wastewater Treatment Facility and the City vehicle/equipment lot on East Nobes Rd. Both would likely be big enough to accommodate the footprint (as well as some expansion) of a new station and remain centrally located enough to provide rapid response to all areas of the city and interstate. Funding could be found through various avenues; general fund, bonds, grants, etc. As far as features are concerned, it should be built to the industry standard at a minimum. However, if manageable, I feel state of the art plus would be ideal as this facility, like the last, would be expected to last for a significant period. Ideally a training facility/site could also be included to help ensure the proficiency and capability of both the paid and volunteer staff.

Q: This year, the city’s levy actually decreased. Do you believe the city’s real estate tax levy should be allowed to increase in order to create more revenue to be used for more projects or to grow the reserve?

A: I am not interested in raising taxes simply because. If we have a target project that would be in the public interest and be of direct benefit to the citizens, I will then consider it. However, in times such as these when every penny matters to our citizens any increase demands scrutiny, not a rubber stamp.

Q: What do you feel the city’s role should be regarding economic development? Do you feel the city has been successful in that endeavor in recent years?

A: The city has a direct responsibility to ensure a sustained local economy, continued economic development, and the infrastructure to support both. I believe it is important to be aware of federal and state resources available, to explore those resources, and utilize all that are applicable to our needs. It is also important to maintain open channels of communication to state and community groups such as YCDC and the Chamber of Commerce, as well as input from local businesses and citizens. I do believe progress has been made in recent years regarding the addition of some new businesses and revitalization of the downtown area. However, there is always more that could be done, and I would welcome the opportunity to be a part that.

Q: Is there one specific area of spending in the city’s budget that you believe is not necessary or should be cut?

A: Fiscal responsibility is a must. While the city has multiple projects and priorities, we must at times make some hard decisions regarding allocations and expenses. I believe areas that have less impact on day-to-day and emergency operations can most often be looked at first. Examples of these might be Administrative and Personnel expenses (such as creation of additional positions).

Q: Do you feel that, if elected, you would be accessible to your constituents to hear their opinions and concerns?

A: Yes, I would welcome conversation and make myself available via phone, voicemail, email, and in person meetings to the fullest extent possible. My voice will be an extension/amplification of theirs.

Q: What do you believe are the most important services the city should provide for those who live and work here?

A: One of the most important services that we can provide is ensuring and preserving the rights of our citizens! Following that, fiscal responsibility, safety and security through emergency response and emergency preparedness, as well as infrastructure that supports both emergency needs and daily living. Our citizens work hard and deserve to feel safe and secure as they experience their community.

Q: What are York’s greatest assets?

A: I believe York’s greatest assets are its citizens. Our citizens represent multiple races and ethnicities and the cultures that come with. York is a melting pot. We certainly offer great public services and opportunities in the community, but without the people those services and opportunities are wasted.

Q: What are York’s biggest challenges? And how could those issues be addressed?

A: I believe York faces challenges in expansion at the north end of the community. There seems to have been slow to stagnant growth which has been limited in scope. I would like to see developments in this area that would not only help in the expansion of York, but also be appealing to surrounding communities and draw routine traffic and revenue.

Q: There are a number of problematic residential properties in the city, with rundown buildings, garbage and other issues. Do you feel the city is aggressive enough when handling these types of situations?

A: I feel that laws and ordinances are in place for a reason and are worth little more than the paper they are written on if not enforced. With that in mind I do feel that the city actively engages many of these situations, but perhaps there are some that slip through the cracks. I believe these situations require open communication between the city and the responsible party to ensure the requirements and expectations are clearly understood and all appropriate actions are taken. When barriers exist that will inhibit progress they can be brought to the attention of the city for consideration. However, outright refusal or failure to respond should result in the city taking the necessary and appropriate actions to resolve the situation in accordance with the ordinance.

Q: What do you want to see accomplished in the city, if you are elected?

A: I would like to see growth and prosperity guided by a government that is not too big for itself and provides its citizens all the rights and privileges they are entitled to and deserve. I would love to see continued revitalization of the downtown area that includes the addition of businesses and continued refacing projects. I would also like to see growth at the north end of the city and the building/opening of the new Fire Station. I believe these things would play a significant role in drawing families to our city and boosting its population. While I would be happy enough just to see these things happen, I would be honored to play a part in it.