Active felony case count hits all-time high

He announced about a month ago that his office, along with the York County Sheriff’s Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the York Police Department, would be actively pursuing charges against local registered sex offenders who have failed to provide updated information about their residence locations, places of employment and vehicle ownerships (all of which are required per state law). Since this focus began, there have been a number of arrests as individuals have been found to not be fully compliant.

“I started as county attorney just over a year ago, and my goal then was to modernize our office technologies, standardize our prosecution processes, and put into place data tracking so we can project trends in law enforcement outcomes, and provide an accurate assessment of the value we provide the county in exchange for the tax payer’s dollar,” Lyons said in a later interview. “Over the last 12 months, we worked ever harder to partner with our law enforcement cohorts in neighboring counties as well as those at the state and federal levels, to make the biggest impact on crime that affects our area. As a result, we are only now seeing the fruits of those efforts as our law enforcement partners have made more arrests and broken deeper into local criminal groups and their activity, so too have we taken a much more aggressive approach to criminal prosecutions. The net result having been the peoples’ government making York County streets safer for its citizens and reducing the numbers of drugs and drug trafficking taking place; mitigating violent crime directed at women and children through enforcement and advocacy; and being much more aggressive when it comes to sex offender registry compliance. Sheriff (Paul) Vrbka, Chief (Ed) Tjaden, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, the drug interdiction task force, and undercover agents all have worked diligently together to dig their heels into local criminal groups and expose their operations.