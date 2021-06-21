Active felony case count hits all-time high

YORK – In a report made before the York County Commissioners this past week, York County Attorney John Lyons says the number of active felony cases being prosecuted right now is at an all-time high.
“We have broken a record, compared to the figures I have from the past, in that we have right now well over 100 felony prosecutions ongoing as of now,” Lyons said. “This is the most the county has seen at one time, we believe.”
A look at the active cases shows a wide range of types of felonies, from drug-related cases to assaults, flights to avoid arrest to non-compliance with the sex offender registry.
“And our efforts to enforce the sex offender registries in the county remains active,” Lyons added.
He announced about a month ago that his office, along with the York County Sheriff’s Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the York Police Department, would be actively pursuing charges against local registered sex offenders who have failed to provide updated information about their residence locations, places of employment and vehicle ownerships (all of which are required per state law). Since this focus began, there have been a number of arrests as individuals have been found to not be fully compliant.
“I started as county attorney just over a year ago, and my goal then was to modernize our office technologies, standardize our prosecution processes, and put into place data tracking so we can project trends in law enforcement outcomes, and provide an accurate assessment of the value we provide the county in exchange for the tax payer’s dollar,” Lyons said in a later interview. “Over the last 12 months, we worked ever harder to partner with our law enforcement cohorts in neighboring counties as well as those at the state and federal levels, to make the biggest impact on crime that affects our area. As a result, we are only now seeing the fruits of those efforts as our law enforcement partners have made more arrests and broken deeper into local criminal groups and their activity, so too have we taken a much more aggressive approach to criminal prosecutions. The net result having been the peoples’ government making York County streets safer for its citizens and reducing the numbers of drugs and drug trafficking taking place; mitigating violent crime directed at women and children through enforcement and advocacy; and being much more aggressive when it comes to sex offender registry compliance. Sheriff (Paul) Vrbka, Chief (Ed) Tjaden, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, the drug interdiction task force, and undercover agents all have worked diligently together to dig their heels into local criminal groups and expose their operations.
“There exists a renewed relationship among all the law enforcement agencies working throughout this community; we are steadfastly unshakable in our resolute to keep York County safe for our families and for our neighbors,” Lyons said further.
Lyons also said he, along with Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis, York County Sheriff Investigator Alex Hildebrand and York County Sheriff Captain Josh Gillespie, recently attended a law enforcement conference regarding coroner work. Whenever there is an unattended death, a coroner call is required and it is up to these individuals to respond.
During the commissioner meeting, there was discussion about getting rid of the budget line item for an adult diversion program, as it hadn’t been utilized in a number of years and basically doesn’t exist right now. But Lyons asked that the line item/account be allowed to remain, “as the program might have to be brought back, in order to lighten up what’s going through the courts.”
The fund for adult diversion will remain at this time, as there is potential for that program to be revived.