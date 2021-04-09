ACLU files lawsuit on behalf of York prison inmate who is seeking an abortion

YORK -- On Friday, April 9, the ACLU of Nebraska filed a federal civil rights lawsuit seeking emergency action on behalf of an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW).
The ACLU says “state government officials are blocking the woman from accessing abortion care.”
The lawsuit argues “the officials’ policy violates the woman’s constitutional right to access abortion. It seeks an emergency order allowing the woman immediate access to a local healthcare provider so she can receive abortion care.”
In the complaint filed with the court, the inmate is not named.
The complaint, filed by the ACLU, says “if (the inmate) does not receive the state-mandated abortion counseling via phone 24 hours before her procedure, and is not subsequently transported to undergo the abortion procedure on April 13 (or on another date if deemed medically appropriate by the abortion provider), she may lose the ability to exercise her right to abortion altogether and may be forced to continue this pregnancy to term against her will.”
The complaint says the inmate is approximately 15 weeks and three days pregnant.
It also indicates that she has been incarcerated at the prison in York since Feb. 18, 2021. She is currently serving a 26-month prison sentence.
“After a positive pregnancy test, Ms. Roe (the inmate) has been transported to regular OB/GYN appointments outside of the NCCW facility in York, where she has had ultrasounds to confirm her pregnancy and determine the gestational age of the pregnancy,” the complaint says.
“(The inmate) first requested an abortion verbally to her case manager on or around March 21 or 22. The case manager told her she would contact the warden that same day. On or about March 25-26, (the inmate) wrote a grievance to the warden requesting an abortion. (The inmate) did not receive a written response to her initial request until on or about April 8. The response informed (the inmate) that her request for an abortion was denied.”
The ACLU alleges further that the inmate wrote a second grievance to the warden on March 30; on April 1 (the inmate) received a response that her request was being forwarded to the central medical office of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services; on April 1, she was seen at the facility’s medical unit; on April 2 there was a meeting including Ms. Roe, the warden and other staff; on April 2 (the inmate) was told she would not be able to have the abortion she requested because there was a 21-day freeze policy on large amounts of money being placed in incarcerated persons’ accounts; and it is alleged that (the inmate) was informed that by the time the 21-day freeze policy would be lifted, it would be too late to get the abortion.”
The complaint says the inmate already has a scheduled appointment for an abortion in Lincoln on April 13. The ACLU also says she has made financial arrangements with Planned Parenthood to pay for the abortion, “eliminating the need to pay for the procedure through her inmate account.”
The complaint says further, “(the inmate) does not want to be forced to carry a pregnancy to term against her will.”
It is also noted that abortion is banned in Nebraska after 22 weeks.
The complaint asks for a declaration “that the defendants’ (Scott Frakes and Warden Angela Folts-Oberle) actions preventing her from obtaining an abortion violate her constitutionally protected right to terminate her pregnancy” and for a temporary restraining order “enjoining the defendants from denying her request for access to a timely abortion procedure as requested and ordering (the defendants) to make without any further delay the necessary arrangements (for the counseling and the abortion procedure).
ACLU of Nebraska Legal and Policy Counsel Scout Richters said officials’ actions risk the woman’s health and violate her rights and dignity.
“State officials are barring a woman from getting an abortion and forcing her to remain pregnant against her will. It’s wrong and it’s unlawful,” Richters said. “All of us, including our client, have the right to make our own decision about whether and when to become a parent. We’re taking this to court to ensure she can get the care she needs as soon as possible and to make sure officials never again show such blatant disregard for the people in their custody and care.”
Brigitte Amiri, deputy director at the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project, said: “The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services' decision to prevent our client from accessing abortion is a blatant violation of the Constitution. Every court to consider this issue has held that the right to abortion survives incarceration. We hope the court will act quickly so that our client can get the care she needs.”
Because this complaint was just filed on Friday, April 9, the state’s legal reply was not yet available, as of press time.