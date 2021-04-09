ACLU files lawsuit on behalf of York prison inmate who is seeking an abortion

“(The inmate) first requested an abortion verbally to her case manager on or around March 21 or 22. The case manager told her she would contact the warden that same day. On or about March 25-26, (the inmate) wrote a grievance to the warden requesting an abortion. (The inmate) did not receive a written response to her initial request until on or about April 8. The response informed (the inmate) that her request for an abortion was denied.”

The ACLU alleges further that the inmate wrote a second grievance to the warden on March 30; on April 1 (the inmate) received a response that her request was being forwarded to the central medical office of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services; on April 1, she was seen at the facility’s medical unit; on April 2 there was a meeting including Ms. Roe, the warden and other staff; on April 2 (the inmate) was told she would not be able to have the abortion she requested because there was a 21-day freeze policy on large amounts of money being placed in incarcerated persons’ accounts; and it is alleged that (the inmate) was informed that by the time the 21-day freeze policy would be lifted, it would be too late to get the abortion.”