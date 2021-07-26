Accident in Hamilton County leads to federal sentencing

LINCOLN – An injury accident in Hamilton County has led to the sentencing of a North Platte man in United States Federal Court.

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp has announced that Jesse Chase Swartz, 31, of North Platte, was sentenced in Lincoln by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard for possession of a fraudulent passport.

Swartz was sentenced to 15 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On July 29, 2020, Swartz was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 80 in Hamilton County. Swartz was ejected from the vehicle. While investigating the accident, law enforcement officers discovered what appeared to be a passport card which displayed Swartz’s picture, but listed a different name. The passport card was discovered to be a fake.

At sentencing, Judge Gerrard noted that Swartz had outstanding arrest warrants in several other states and that Swartz was using the fake passport as part of his efforts to avoid being arrested for the other warrants.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and by the United States Department of State.