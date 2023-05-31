Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There is a saying “out of sight, out of mind”. A few of our long term cats can relate to this. Erin is one of those. She has been a foster cat for 2,178 days. On June 12, 2015 I received a call that there was a small tabby cat living behind the old middle school building on East Avenue. My granddaughter, Erin was visiting from Scottsdale and this was her first experience on a rescue mission. We were able to secure her and it seemed appropriate to name her Erin. She was in grade school and today she is a freshman in college. Erin will be coming again this month as she has visited each and every June since she was a baby.

I am sure whoever abandoned Erin has long forgotten this sweet natured little girl. They probably don’t know how terrified she was being left on her own with no food, water or shelter. But I knew and though she might be out of the public’s sight she will never be forgotten. She is a senior York Adopt a Pet foster and she will continue to be until she is adopted. Erin is a testament that once they enter our shelter they will always have a home. She hasn’t been forgotten.

Buck hasn’t been in foster care for very long, only 177 days, but he is super shy and until I can gain his trust he will not be a candidate for adoption. He too has a story, he was found on a farm east of York by a kind lady who asked if she could bring him to York Adopt a Pet. It was cold and she was worried that something would happen to him. She had stopped by several times to visit him. She was the only human contact that he had and he was relaxed and allowed her to pet him. Sadly she passed away suddenly and her family requested that her memorial be dedicated to York Adopt a Pet. I know how much she loved and cared for cats, because of her, Buck is safe. He won’t be forgotten.

And then there is Buddy. He first came in 2020, I was asked to foster him for a man who was a ward of the State of Nebraska. He is a 9 year old cat who through no fault of his own was forced to go into foster care until his “forever dad” received treatment and could care for him again. Within a year he was reunited and returned to what he thought would be his last displacement. Sadly he was only with his owner for several months when his “dad” suddenly passed away. I was once again called to see if I could take him in. Buddy is a survivor, he has fortitude and acceptance of what life has dealt him. The amazing thing about Buddy is he is a sweet gentle cat who loves to be petted, he is friends with every cat he has ever introduced to him. He so easily could have chosen fear and resentment towards humans but he is forgiving and he too will have a home for however long it takes. He won’t be forgotten.

For every one of these three, Erin, Buck and Buddy there are literally hundreds of cats and kittens who have been adopted. I try to focus on those who were abandoned or displaced for health or deaths and through the efforts of YAAP are now living in their forever homes. The dedication of those who have put their hearts and souls into this organization know that there will always be a need for these displaced cats.

YAAP is a non-profit organization, we welcome anyone who is willing to give their time and energy to volunteer at the shelter. We also host fundraising events, our “8th Annual Run/Walk For Luv” is scheduled for Saturday, June 24. You can go to our website yorkadoptapet.com for more information.

Together we can make a difference, so that no cat or kitten is ever abandoned and forgotten.