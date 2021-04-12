Aaron Ogren sentenced to 2-3 years in prison in cattle theft case

YORK – Aaron Ogren, 32 -- formerly of Exeter, who was sentenced early this year in Fillmore County to a 15-20-year term for letting more than 200 head of cattle die and selling livestock that he didn’t own – was sentenced to a term of 2-3 years in York County District Court Monday morning on a related charge of theft.
Ogren was sentenced in Fillmore County on Jan. 12, 2021, for seven felonies – he was originally charged there with 43.
He was arrested last April, after sheriff’s deputies from Fillmore County found more than 200 dead cattle on a rural property northwest of Exeter. The cattle were under Ogren’s care at the time, court documents indicate.
A horse was also found deceased on the property.
Many more head of livestock later died because they were in such dire conditions when they were discovered and removed from the farm.
It was also discovered that he illegally sold livestock he didn’t own.
For the Fillmore County offenses, Ogren was sentenced to 15-20 years in prison.
However, when he appeared for court in York County Monday morning, he was not in custody when he arrived. He was in street clothes and was not guarded.
A search of the Nebraska Department of Corrections inmate locator site indicated that his current status was termed as “bond.”
When his sentencing was called up on the docket Monday morning, Judge James Stecker asked York County Public Defender David Michel where his client was.
Michel responded that Ogren was in the hallway outside the courtroom, “with a 100-degree temperature and presenting symptoms of COVID-19.”
Judge Stecker said the sentencing would proceed.
In York County, Ogren was initially charged with theft by deception with a value of more than $5,000, which is a Class 2A felony. That was later amended to attempt of a Class 2A felony, which is a Class 3A felony. He pleaded no contest to the amended charge.
This case involved the purchase of livestock from a victim in Colorado, through presenting a bogus check.
During Monday’s sentencing proceedings, York County Attorney John Lyons told the court that Ogren agreed to and was required to pay $8,000 restitution to the victims as of the time of sentencing.
“As of now, he hasn’t done that, I haven’t been given proof that he has done that,” Lyons said. “I also remember you (Judge Stecker) saying if he didn’t, it would affect the sentencing. I want to reiterate the concessions made so the restitution would be paid. Due to the number of charges and the severity, that agreement was based on restitution for the victim. He agreed to pay before sentencing and in exchange we reduced the charges. He comes without restitution and he’s made no efforts to pay. We are asking that the court keep that in mind.”
Michel said his client was prepared to pay the restitution, “he might need slight additional time.”
Michel also argued that he didn’t feel the pre-sentence report should include information from the Fillmore County case because it was irrelevant and prejudicial against his client.
“I didn’t realize the $8,000 was due by sentencing,” Ogren said. “I apologize for that.”
“You stand convicted of felonies in Fillmore County and now a felony here,” Judge Stecker said to Ogren. “This case involved theft. You took cattle and gave a check on a closed account. You made no attempt to pay the seller. You made excuses why it wasn’t paid. This created a substantial impact for the victims. You neglected the cattle, resulting in significant death loss and there was theft from other victims as well. You benefitted from the plea agreement. You agreed to pay restitution, which you did not do. Incarceration is necessary to protect the public. You understood the consequences.”
Ogren was sentenced 2-3 years with no days of credit. The sentence will be served concurrently with the other sentences.
And, Judge Stecker said he is mandated to pay the $8,000 restitution to the victims.
Ogren was taken into custody for transport back to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.