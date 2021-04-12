Aaron Ogren sentenced to 2-3 years in prison in cattle theft case

When his sentencing was called up on the docket Monday morning, Judge James Stecker asked York County Public Defender David Michel where his client was.

Michel responded that Ogren was in the hallway outside the courtroom, “with a 100-degree temperature and presenting symptoms of COVID-19.”

Judge Stecker said the sentencing would proceed.

In York County, Ogren was initially charged with theft by deception with a value of more than $5,000, which is a Class 2A felony. That was later amended to attempt of a Class 2A felony, which is a Class 3A felony. He pleaded no contest to the amended charge.

This case involved the purchase of livestock from a victim in Colorado, through presenting a bogus check.

During Monday’s sentencing proceedings, York County Attorney John Lyons told the court that Ogren agreed to and was required to pay $8,000 restitution to the victims as of the time of sentencing.