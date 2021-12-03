Aaron Ogren, convicted after letting hundreds of cattle die and theft, loses appeal

LINCOLN – Aaron Ogren, formerly of the Exeter area who is now an inmate with the Nebraska Department of Corrections, has appealed his lengthy sentence in a case involving the allowance of hundreds of cattle to die while in his care and theft.
But the Nebraska Court of Appeals has upheld his sentence, saying there was no basis for his arguments.
Ogren ran a feedlot where he was to care for and feed other ranchers’ cattle. When an investigator visited the feedlot, he found over 220 cattle in various states of decay. Necropsies concluded the cattle died of malnutrition, treatable diseases and exposure to the elements. The investigator also found that Ogren failed to return the cattle that were entrusted to his care, would swap out the cattle to be returned with other cattle and failed to purchase cattle for ranchers after they would provide him money to do so.
He was sentenced to a term of 15-20 years in prison. He was sentenced to numerous convictions, but because they were to be served concurrently, the end sentence is the term of 15-20 years.
Ogren appealed, arguing his sentence was excessive and his trial counsel was ineffective.
According to court documents from the appellate court, Ogren argued the court abused its discretion “by weighing the seriousness of the offense too heavily” and failing to weigh his lack of prior criminal history.
The appellate court recognizes the statement of the district court at the time of Ogren’s sentencing, which included that “Ogren was engaged in the purchase, care and sales of cattle for investors, many of which were put into a position that they had little choice but to farm out their cattle due droughts in Colorado, etc. He did not sell the cattle when instructed to do so. (There were) over 220 dead cattle and a horse. The surviving cattle had very poor conditions. This is a matter of astonishment that any person would let this sort of thing continue time after time after time. He should have figured out a long time ago he couldn’t manage cattle. This is one of those cases, other than a couple of murder cases, this court finds to be so egregious. He takes no responsibility, little responsibility in whatever brought him to this point, whether it is the fact he got out of control by taking on too much or he was actively engaged in a criminal enterprise. It really doesn’t matter. What we have are 220 dead cows and a dead horse mired in mud. There is no excuse for Ogren’s actions.”
In the end, the Nebraska Court of Appeals, this week, ruled, “We conclude that the district court did not abuse its discretion in sentencing Ogren and his sentences are not excessive. We also conclude that Ogren’s ineffective assistance of counsel claim was not sufficiently pled. Accordingly, Ogren’s convictions and sentences are affirmed.”