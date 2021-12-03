Aaron Ogren, convicted after letting hundreds of cattle die and theft, loses appeal

The appellate court recognizes the statement of the district court at the time of Ogren’s sentencing, which included that “Ogren was engaged in the purchase, care and sales of cattle for investors, many of which were put into a position that they had little choice but to farm out their cattle due droughts in Colorado, etc. He did not sell the cattle when instructed to do so. (There were) over 220 dead cattle and a horse. The surviving cattle had very poor conditions. This is a matter of astonishment that any person would let this sort of thing continue time after time after time. He should have figured out a long time ago he couldn’t manage cattle. This is one of those cases, other than a couple of murder cases, this court finds to be so egregious. He takes no responsibility, little responsibility in whatever brought him to this point, whether it is the fact he got out of control by taking on too much or he was actively engaged in a criminal enterprise. It really doesn’t matter. What we have are 220 dead cows and a dead horse mired in mud. There is no excuse for Ogren’s actions.”