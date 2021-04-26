Aaron Ogren asks to be allowed out of prison while appeal underway, judge says no

A horse was also found deceased on the property.

Many more head of livestock later died because they were in such dire conditions when they were discovered and removed from the farm.

It was also discovered that he illegally sold livestock he didn’t own.

In York County, Ogren was initially charged with theft by deception with a value of more than $5,000, which is a Class 2A felony. That was later amended to attempt of a Class 2A felony, which is a Class 3A felony. He pleaded no contest to the amended charge.

This case involved the purchase of livestock from a victim in Colorado, through presenting a bogus check.

“You stand convicted of felonies in Fillmore County and now a felony here,” Judge Stecker said to Ogren at the time of sentencing. “This case involved theft. You took cattle and gave a check on a closed account. You made no attempt to pay the seller. You made excuses why it wasn’t paid. This created a substantial impact for the victims. You neglected the cattle, resulting in significant death loss and there was theft from other victims as well. You benefitted from the plea agreement. You agreed to pay restitution, which you did not do. Incarceration is necessary to protect the public. You understood the consequences.”

Ogren was sentenced to 2-3 years with no days of credit. He is also mandated to pay $8,000 restitution to the victims.