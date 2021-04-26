Aaron Ogren asks to be allowed out of prison while appeal underway, judge says no

YORK – Aaron Ogren, 32 -- formerly of Exeter, who was sentenced earlier this year in Fillmore County to a 15-20-year term for letting more than 200 head of cattle die and selling livestock he didn’t own – was sentenced in York County District Court to a term of 2-3 years a few weeks ago on a related charge of theft.
He was allowed an appeal bond in Fillmore County, which allowed him to hold off on the service of his prison time while his appeal process was underway.
So he was not in custody when he arrived in York County for his sentencing here.
Following his sentencing by Judge James Stecker, here in York County, he was immediately remanded to the custody of the sheriff for transport to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
This past week, Ogren asked for another appeal bond, from York County, which would have allowed him to post bond and be out of prison while his appeal process is underway.
But Judge Stecker denied the request and Ogren remains in prison.
Ogren was sentenced in Fillmore County on Jan. 12, 2021, for seven felonies – he was originally charged there with 43.
He was arrested last April, after sheriff’s deputies from Fillmore County found more than 200 dead cattle on a rural property northwest of Exeter. The cattle were under Ogren’s care at the time, court documents indicate.
A horse was also found deceased on the property.
Many more head of livestock later died because they were in such dire conditions when they were discovered and removed from the farm.
It was also discovered that he illegally sold livestock he didn’t own.
In York County, Ogren was initially charged with theft by deception with a value of more than $5,000, which is a Class 2A felony. That was later amended to attempt of a Class 2A felony, which is a Class 3A felony. He pleaded no contest to the amended charge.
This case involved the purchase of livestock from a victim in Colorado, through presenting a bogus check.
“You stand convicted of felonies in Fillmore County and now a felony here,” Judge Stecker said to Ogren at the time of sentencing. “This case involved theft. You took cattle and gave a check on a closed account. You made no attempt to pay the seller. You made excuses why it wasn’t paid. This created a substantial impact for the victims. You neglected the cattle, resulting in significant death loss and there was theft from other victims as well. You benefitted from the plea agreement. You agreed to pay restitution, which you did not do. Incarceration is necessary to protect the public. You understood the consequences.”
Ogren was sentenced to 2-3 years with no days of credit. He is also mandated to pay $8,000 restitution to the victims.