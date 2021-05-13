Aaron Ogren again asks to leave prison, answer is no

YORK – Aaron Ogren, 32 -- formerly of Exeter, who was sentenced earlier this year in Fillmore County to a 15-20-year term for letting more than 200 head of cattle die and selling livestock he didn’t own – was also sentenced in York County District Court to a term of 2-3 years a few weeks ago on a related charge of theft.

He was allowed an appeal bond in Fillmore County, which permitted him to hold off on the service of his prison time while his appeal process was underway.

So he was not in custody when he arrived in York County for his sentencing here.

Following his sentencing by Judge James Stecker, here in York County, he was immediately remanded to the custody of the sheriff for transport to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

A week after he was sent to prison, Ogren asked for another appeal bond, from York County, which would have allowed him to post bond and be out of prison while his appeal process is underway.

But Judge Stecker denied the request and Ogren remained in prison.

This week, Ogren asked again.