A wicked storm leaves destruction in York County

June hail storm

A shed wraps around a grain cart in Henderson as result of the storm’s high winds Tuesday night.

 Photos by Naomy Snider

YORK COUNTY -- Mother Nature sure took its course Tuesday night as a massive hail storm unfolded in York and Fillmore County. It was something no one has seen in quite some time. The storm swept through Hampton, making its way through the Henderson and McCool areas.

With its high winds, the storm wrangled and whipped grain bins and power lines. The hail pummeled crops that were just beginning to spring up.

Brent Buller who farms in the Henderson area said, “It’s going to be very expensive and time consuming to replace any damage that was caused to the bins. We will definitely have to wait until next year to get them replaced.”

Buller along with several other farmers will have to spend another month replanting any crops that were wiped out. It was devastation to many, but Buller remained positive and said, “Eventually it will all take care of itself.”

Residents living in town also saw significant damage with cracked siding, shattered windows and broken furniture. The storm brought families together as they spent most of Wednesday cleaning up any debris that was left behind.

The storm put a kibosh to Wednesday’s summer plans for those who were spending time at Sacks Lake and Spring Lake in McCool. Windows had to be repaired; shards of glass and tree limbs had to be swept off of docks; and shingles have to be replaced. York County Assessor Ann Charlton said Thursday, “There is a method for the public that has had destroyed property from the storms. We have the form (Form 425) at our office.”

This form is used to make requested reassessment because of storm damage. If someone has questions for Charlton and her team, they can visit their office on the main floor of the York County Courthouse or they can call 402-362-4926.

Storm2.JPG

Storm damage was left behind. 
Pivot damage

During Tuesday’s hail storm, pivots were torn in half and twisted upside down.
Storm4.JPG

Pivot damage was widely seen in York County after this week's storm. 
Wally Friesen storm damage

Wally Friesen of Henderson and his relation inspects the hail damage that was caused by the brutal winds Tuesday night.
Storm6.JPG

Tuesday’s hail storm left severe damage to crops and property in the Henderson area. Brent Buller of Henderson said, “We’ll see what the insurance company lets us do, but we’ll try to plant beans again.”
Storm 7.JPG

Hail shattered windows of vehicles in the Henderson area.
Storm8.JPG

Scott Hourigan’s cabin at Sacks Lake took a beating from Tuesday’s hail storm.
Storm9.JPG

Shutters were ripped off Andy and Nicole Wilkinson’s home in McCool.
Storm10.JPG

Golf ball sized hail cracked the siding the Kerry and Lisa Johnson’s home in McCool.
Storm11.JPG

Laurie Fox  of McCool cleans up debris left from Tuesday’s destructive hail storm.
Storm12.JPG

Raking fallen tree limbs from the storm is Bill Galaway of McCool.
Storm13.JPG

Hail pelted the siding of a home at Sacks Lake, leaving nothing but shattered glass which is now replaced by plywood. 
